Kylie Minogue's lack of dialogue in Neighbours finale was 'due to her and Jason Donovan's super busy schedules only aligning for half a day for filming'

Kylie Minogue's return to Ramsay Street for the last ever episode of Neighbours — sporting a throwback denim boiler suit and retro curls — is one of the great TV moments of the year.

But there has been much speculation on social media as to why she kept so tight-lipped, only uttering: 'Home sweet home'!

However, I'm told the problem was a lack of time.

A friend said: 'There was only one half-day where Kylie and Jason's schedules aligned.

'They would have loved to film scenes with Guy Pearce, too, but this wasn't possible.

'For Kylie and Jason it was less about a storyline — which would have been hard, given the complexities of the final episode — but just to be in the street, and for viewers to see the love still between them.

'It was very emotional for Kylie to be back on set. She loved being a part of the finale.'

Last week fans expressed disappointment that Kylie and Jason were given such little dialogue.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison told TV Tonight that the pair filmed their special appearance before he had even written the final episode - so what they said had to fit in with the rest of the storyline.

'Our discussions with Jason and Kylie were always about making a small appearance,' Herbison told TV Tonight.

Throwback: Kylie and Jason are pictured at the age of 19 on the set of Neighbours where they both began their careers

'They didn't want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. We also filmed their scenes before I'd written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that.'

He went on to defend Kylie after she copped backlash on social media, saying: 'I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day.'

Kylie and Jason's beloved characters Charlene and Scott Robinson made their much-anticipated entrance to the garden party as they pulled up on Ramsay Street in their recognisable green Mini before surprising their pals.

'Wow wow wow,' Scott said as they stepped out of the Mini during the finale.

'This is crazy. We made it eh?' he added. Kylie's character Charlene then said: 'Home sweet home.'

The couple returned to Erinsborough for the first time since they bid farewell to the suburb and moved to Brisbane after tying the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony more than 30 years ago.

As well as Kylie and Jason making a final appearance on the show, there were also epic returns made by Holly Valance (Flick Scully), Natalie Imbruglia (Beth Brennan), Guy Pearce (Mike Young) and Ian Smith (Harold Bishop) as they reprised their roles on the soap opera.

Love: Kylie and Jason's beloved characters Charlene and Scott Robinson during their wedding on the soap