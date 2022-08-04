ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood

By Josh Rojas
mynews13.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Kentucky flood watch warnings make some residents nervous

The ground in Southeast Kentucky has been extremely saturated from a catastrophic flood that hit the area last week and some residents are getting nervous with more rain in the forecast. "We just don’t need anymore rain, that’s for sure," said Knott County resident Loretta Baker. "I think it’s supposed...
KENTUCKY STATE
mynews13.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
mynews13.com

Texas governor sends bus of migrants to NYC

A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Manhattan by bus on Friday, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a “crisis” fueled by a lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers. The drop-off marked the first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
mynews13.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
mynews13.com

Kush Con highlights Florida's growing cannabis industry

TAMPA, Fla. — Last weekend in Tampa it was Comic Con —his weekend, it’s Kush Con. More than 150 vendors with the growing cannabis industry set up at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Kush Con — a trade show to help the public and folks in the industry to learn more about cannabis in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Central Florida program teaches piano, discipline to underprivileged kids

Thanks to the Steinway Society of Central Florida, a number of students learned a new musical skill over the summer through a program that teaches piano to underprivileged kids across Central Florida. What You Need To Know. The Steinway Society of Central Florida provides lessons for underprivileged musicians. One of...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic
mynews13.com

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynews13.com

Halloween Horror Nights updates and Disney's MagicBand+

As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy