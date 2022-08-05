Federal Judge Sentences WV Man For Threatening Dr. Fauci, Other Federal Officials

Read on www.wfmd.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch and a legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
Government grant scam looks like text from a friend — and victims are losing thousands
Inflation is pushing everyone's buttons so when Aunt Sally sends a quick note about a way to get free money, well, some folks listen. Unfortunately, consumer watchdogs are seeing a troubling uptick in what are called "government grant scams" where consumers can often lose thousands of dollars upfront as they seek $50,000 or more in grant money. ...
