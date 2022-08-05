GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering

Read on nebraska.tv
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
News Channel Nebraska
6th St. in Hastings becomes one-way road on Wednesday
HASTINGS, NE — Traffic on a Hastings street will be changing this week. City officials say 6th St. will convert into a one-way eastbound road from St. Joseph Ave. to Kansas Ave. on Wednesday. The change is in response to the expansion of the St. Cecilia school facility. Going...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
kelo.com
Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire
GERING, NE (KELO.com) — A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, Nebraska, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the blackened debris of a garage. Inside a cinder block, underneath some steel roofing panels that had collapsed, they found a small kitten, slightly burned but alive. The Nebraska Examiner reports the kitten, who had wandered into the Ewings’ ranch a few days before the fire, is now named “Smokey” and is staying in Gering with the displaced family.
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
NebraskaTV
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
NebraskaTV
4-H'ers raising money for farmers in Ukraine through art
MINDEN, Neb. — It’s more than just an art project. “Farmers need the help, and the war is going on,” said 4-H'er, Kennedy Eckhardt. The 4-H'ers made Ukrainian eggs. “It’s a really cultural, Ukrainian art that is just incredible, if you look at Ukrainian eggs, they’re just simply beautiful and so detailed,” said 4-H Extension Educator, Rhonda Herrick.
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
NebraskaTV
Two charged following burglaries at Ravenna golf course
RAVENNA, Neb. — Two people have been charged after they allegedly burglarized the Ravenna golf course and stole golf carts. Anthony Epp, 24, of Lexington is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of willful reckless driving.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
county17.com
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
