ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken County teams prepare for start of high school football

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vijXS_0h5OYM6y00

Lightning, heat and humidity have not been kind to local football programs in the past few days, with Aiken County's high schools looking to prepare for head-to-head action. Area teams are getting ready to take part in the pigskin pageantry on Friday evenings in the fall.

One of the newest kids on the block, in terms of local experience, is Matt Quinn. Quinn is heading into his first season as North Augusta's head coach. His most recent post was as the head coach at Westwood High School in Blythewood, a suburb of Columbia.

Head coach De'Angelo Bryant, in terms of recent success, rules the roost, as his Silver Bluff squad rolled to an undefeated regular season. They came within four quarters of a state title at the AA level, racking up a 11-1 record, only being bested by Gray Collegiate.

Aiken County's football jamboree is set for Aug. 12 at Silver Bluff High School, starting at 6 p.m. The first quarter is to have Aiken taking on Ridge Spring-Monetta, and the second, at 6:45 p.m., is to have Midland Valley face Wagener-Salley.

Fox Creek is to take on South Aiken in the third quarter at 7:30 p.m.; and the final frame is to have North Augusta vs. Silver Bluff at 8:15 p.m.

"The one luxury with South Carolina is we have spring practices and most people are doing summer workouts as well, so even though you just really started fall camp, most places have been going at it for months now," said Earl Chaptman, Midland Valley's head coach.

"Yeah, there's some guys that you have to get caught up, if you have transfers, or your upcoming freshmen are a little bit behind, but most of your returning guys usually have an idea at least of what your base scheme is, and then any tweaks that you have from there, you have to teach that."

Brian Smith, Ridge Spring-Monetta's head coach, also addressed the moment.

"Right now, it's getting to know who we are as a team, and the heat and the lightning and all that right now," he said, noting that all of his team's activities this week were shortened due to weather-related requirements.

Midland Valley and Ridge Spring-Monetta faced each other Thursday morning on the Mustangs' turf. Plans had been for a two-hour scrimmage, but it was shortened to one due to the combination of heat and humidity, Smith noted.

Rebuilding is a major concept this year for Lemuel Lackey, Fox Creek's head coach. "We lost an awful lot last year – probably nine on offense, and about seven on defense – so that was a lot of experience, but right now, we're just trying to find our fit and get the kids to understand … that next step for them, stepping up and being the next guy in line. That's where we are right now."

Lackey's bunch, which has Lions Field as its base for home football games, has a new asset in place for the season ahead, in the form of "a really super-nice turf field," the coach said. The Predators are looking to play home football games on their own campus in a couple of years, once a stadium is built.

Fox Creek's trainer, Christina Smith, confirmed that "hydration and eating breakfast" are parts of the message that she tries to emphasize to players. "If you don't put fuel in a car, the car will inevitably shut down," she noted.

The Predators, in an effort to reduce heat exposure, have had practices this week from 8-10 a.m., followed by about 45 minutes indoors in the weight room. A portable tent, to provide some shade during practice, is also part of the August layout.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Horse Creek Academy, South Aiken Baptist Christian School return to classes Monday

A new school year for Horse Creek Academy means a new chapter as all four buildings on campus are now in use. “The first day has been a joy,” Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the chief vision officer/lead learner, said Monday, Aug. 8. “We have had, this is the first time in HCA history we've had all four buildings open, so it was very busy this morning, kids and families walking every direction. But it was really peaceful and really beautiful. We're so thankful.”
AIKEN, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina lands first commitment of 2023 cycle, a 6-7 power forward

It was a happy Sunday for Lamont Paris and the South Carolina men’s basketball program. Gamecocks basketball received big news when forward Collin Murray-Boyles verbally committed to play for the program after taking an official visit to the school. Murray-Boyles is a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023....
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Inaugural cyber summit coming to North Augusta in September

One of the CSRA's growing industries, cybersecurity, is having an inaugural summit to discuss the job market and research opportunities in North Augusta. The Savannah River Cyber Summit is scheduled to be held Sept. 27-28 in the Crowne Plaza hotel in Riverside Village. The summit will host a variety of academia, corporations and public entities that work within the field. The event plans to focus on the Cyber Command and the Cyber District around Fort Gordon.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken County, SC
Sports
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Education
North Augusta, SC
Education
Aiken County, SC
Education
City
Blythewood, SC
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Aiken, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Aiken Regional free-standing ER opening in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ITEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County students offered chance at success ahead of school year

(GRANITEVILLE, SC) - One local organization gave away book bags and school supplies Saturday morning, but that's not all. The mission of SuccessTeam is to prepare students for success, not only in the classroom, but well beyond. FOX54 spoke with Austrai Bradley, of SuccessTeam, who said "SuccessTeam is a non-profit...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Westwood High School
WJBF

Some changes as Richmond County kids head back to school

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Elementary students in Richmond County went back to school last week. Monday morning, the rest of the district returns. With the new school year comes changes. Westside High School is one of those with a big change. They have a new state of the art performing arts theater that students are really […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
WJBF.com

More of the Same For Tuesday…

(WJBF) — As of 4 p.m. Monday, scattered storms are happening now mostly around the Augusta metro and Aiken. We are seeing heavy rain in addition to thunder and lightning. Fortunately, these storms are not expected to become severe. The storms will weaken by the time the sun goes down, with just a few light showers in the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight and tomorrow morning.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Post and Courier

New Hibachi style restaurant opens in North Augusta

With a wide array of food on the menu, new restaurant Aishi Steak and Wings, located 616 East Martintown Road in North Augusta, aims to bring authentic cuisine to the community. Mei Yang, who owns Aishi and Tokyo Grill in Aiken, saw a need for a variety-style restaurant in the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Parents, kids explore career options during Aiken STEAM Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/Sky Is The Limit Foundation and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, Aiken STEAM DAY.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Live Music, Night at the Museum and Aiken Music Fest

Listen to local band One Stop Shop at the Hammond’s Ferry Larder restaurant in North Augusta on Aug. 13. The local cover band will sing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the outdoor patio while attendees can eat and drink. Reservations are not necessary to attend. To learn more about the band or the Larder restaurant, visit their Facebook page and website.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
182
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy