Naughty Dog shows off its own Last of Us Part 1 graphics comparison

By Jordan Gerblick
 4 days ago
Naughty Dog has released its own video comparing the graphics in The Last of Us Part 1 to the original game running on PS4.

We've seen a handful of third-party comparison videos emerge since The Last of Us Part 1 debuted at Summer Game Fest in June. Now, Naughty Dog itself has hand-picked a scene from both games and laid them out side-by-side to show off the improvements. As expected from a full-on, ground-up remake, the textures, lighting, models, and animations all look dramatically better. Here, see for yourself:

There's a big debate going on right now about whether The Last of Us remake is worth its $70 price tag - the same you'd pay for most original AAA PS5 games these days. On one hand, Naughty Dog had to rebuild the thing from scratch to get the visuals and animations up to 2022 standards - one developer called it "the most meticulously built and crafted project" he'd ever worked on - but it's also worth considering that the developers already had a thorough blueprint going in with the original game, so presumably it required less work overall than a brand new game of a similar scope might demand. Still, ultimately it's up to the player to decide if it's worth the money.

The Last of Us is one of my favorite games of all time, so I'm happy to shell out for the "definitive version," complete with modern graphics, sound, and DualSense support - even if I'm a tad bit salty about not being able to go prone .

Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
