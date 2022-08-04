Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics

Read on www.25newsnow.com
Related
25newsnow.com
Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP lodge officially endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor Monday. Bailey said it was an honor to receive the endorsement with three months left before the General Election. Both organizations also announced their backing of Tom DeVore for Attorney General.
25newsnow.com
Governor picks criminal justice instructor to serve on ISU’s governing board
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced he’s naming an Illinois State University graduate to fill one of the vacant positions on the school’s governing board. The Illinois Senate has yet to confirm Anthony Byrd’s appointment to ISU’s Board of Trustees. Byrd...
25newsnow.com
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021. Central...
25newsnow.com
Lower levels of humidity!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It already feels much better across central Illinois, with morning temperatures in the mid 60s and only slight levels of humidity in place. Temperatures will gradually climb through the 70s this afternoon and highs are expected to top out near 80°. Light northerly winds will continue to bring in drier air, signally more sunshine for the days ahead.
Comments / 0