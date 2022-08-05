McLean County school administrators get federal info on preventing school shootings

Read on www.25newsnow.com
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be working...
Governor picks criminal justice instructor to serve on ISU’s governing board
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced he’s naming an Illinois State University graduate to fill one of the vacant positions on the school’s governing board. The Illinois Senate has yet to confirm Anthony Byrd’s appointment to ISU’s Board of Trustees. Byrd...
Normal moves closer to referendum on creating council districts instead of at-large seats
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A group called “Citizens for a Better Normal” claims to have gathered enough signatures from residents to place a referendum on the November ballot that would create district representation on the town council. Group members said they filed a petition Monday signed by...
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
Jury seated in Clifford Brewer murder trial
PONTIAC, Ill. (25 News Now) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in Livingston County for the man charged in a 2019 triple murder in Cullom, Illinois. Court records indicate a jury of 12 people, and two alternates were sworn in on Monday. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to the charges.
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021. Central...
Peoria Heights church hosts backpack giveaway
PEORIA (WEEK) - Redeeming Love Church opened its doors to the community for a backpack giveaway. They were offering backpacks full of back-to-school essentials like pencils, notebooks and crayons. There was also free food, haircuts, and games for a fun filled day. The church says this is a way to help support the community.
UPDATE: Driver cited after Chillicothe bicyclist dies
UPDATE 5:05 P.M. - The Chillicothe Police Department says the driver of that minivan - an 82-year-old woman, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. Police say the driver was traveling south on Bradley Avenue while Perry was traveling West on Sycamore on Friday, August 7. CHILLICOTHE (25...
Loaded handgun seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a man who was in possession of a loaded handgun Friday morning. 33-year-old Elander L. Simmons was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm without a Valid FOID card, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
Champaign Police: One person hurt after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning. The call for CPD came in around 2:15 a.m. near West Church and North Prairie streets. Officials said a fight escalated and ended with one person shot. Their current condition is unknown. CPD said the suspect is in custody. There were multiple […]
Two armed robberies reported in Peoria since late Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed hold-up in which the victim said two gunmen robbed him in an alley. It was the second armed robbery in less than a day in Peoria, but police said they have so far determined the two crimes are not related.
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of 12:43...
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived at...
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by...
