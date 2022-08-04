ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

By Joe Mueller
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Parson plows through backlog of requests for clemency

Facing a backlog of more than 3,500 applications, Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades. Clemency, an umbrella term that encompasses pardons, reprieves and commutations of prison sentences, is a selective process. In Missouri, officials say it’s also color-blind.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts

In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Senate
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question

(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness

ATLANTA — A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds

(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020

(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council

(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries

MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Veterans sue Stitt for alleged violation of First Amendment rights

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former top-ranking members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission filed suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday, alleging that he violated their First Amendment right to support his political opponent. Larry Wayne Van Schuyver, former Veteran’s Commission chairman and a retired Navy command master chief, and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska

Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours later, after her contractions started, after...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy