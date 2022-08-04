Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.

