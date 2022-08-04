Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

Read on www.kpvi.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oklahoma
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Michigan
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Michigan using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Minnesota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Parson plows through backlog of requests for clemency
Facing a backlog of more than 3,500 applications, Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades. Clemency, an umbrella term that encompasses pardons, reprieves and commutations of prison sentences, is a selective process. In Missouri, officials say it’s also color-blind.
Pennsylvania's economic, population problems getting more attention from state leaders
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to spur population and economic growth, but recent efforts from political leaders of all stripes show the issues are getting more serious attention. “Pittsburgh is losing people, jobs, and investment. The city still hasn’t recovered pre-pandemic employment and has a problem of...
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Vermont
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness
ATLANTA — A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate...
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop legal challenge to 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa
DES MOINES — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are dropping their legal challenge to Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period on abortions that the state Supreme Court allowed to go into effect in June, the groups announced Friday. Instead of pursuing the litigation, the groups will focus...
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
School choice foes ask for an injunction against Tennessee's education savings account program
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court heard arguments on Friday in an attempt to place another injunction on the Education Savings Account program for Davidson and Shelby counties. The new ESA program, set to begin with this school year, is now being contested based upon its swift...
Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.
Colorado Republicans allege Polis violating campaign finance rules with TABOR refunds
(The Center Square) – Colorado Republicans on Thursday accused Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of violating campaign finance rules by using taxpayer dollars to send letters out along with refund checks that they argue promote his re-election campaign. Colorado taxpayers are set to receive $750 refunds for individuals and $1,500...
Veterans sue Stitt for alleged violation of First Amendment rights
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former top-ranking members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission filed suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday, alleging that he violated their First Amendment right to support his political opponent. Larry Wayne Van Schuyver, former Veteran’s Commission chairman and a retired Navy command master chief, and...
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours later, after her contractions started, after...
