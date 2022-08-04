Judge rules in favor of local sheriffs on prisoner transfer delays

Read on www.25newsnow.com
wglt.org
Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers
A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
25newsnow.com
Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP lodge officially endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor Monday. Bailey said it was an honor to receive the endorsement with three months left before the General Election. Both organizations also announced their backing of Tom DeVore for Attorney General.
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
walls102.com
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
WAND TV
Pritzker announces $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State facilities through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois. According to the CDB, more than 180 projects for state facilities that provide housing to individuals 24 hours a day, 7...
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
foxillinois.com
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
25newsnow.com
Normal moves closer to referendum on creating council districts instead of at-large seats
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A group called “Citizens for a Better Normal” claims to have gathered enough signatures from residents to place a referendum on the November ballot that would create district representation on the town council. Group members said they filed a petition Monday signed by...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be working...
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Illinois 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker lives in a glass house
Gov. JB Pritzker lives in a glass house, although it is padded heavily with a lot of the money he made through ownership of the Hyatt Hotels that he doesn’t think can crack. In July, the Jewish newspaper Forward published a story transcribing some of the comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made back in 2017 in which he compared the killing of fetuses with the Holocaust.
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
wcsjnews.com
Accused Triple Murder Suspect Jury Trial Begins on Monday
A man accused of killing three people on Christmas Day in 2019 will go on trial on Monday morning. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
CBS News
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other professionals ahead of the school year
As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye with shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.
myradiolink.com
Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
