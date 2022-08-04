ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Judge rules in favor of local sheriffs on prisoner transfer delays

wglt.org

Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers

A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police

CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP lodge officially endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor Monday. Bailey said it was an honor to receive the endorsement with three months left before the General Election. Both organizations also announced their backing of Tom DeVore for Attorney General.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois

Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers

CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
foxillinois.com

93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
WASHINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be working...
PEORIA, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pritzker lives in a glass house

Gov. JB Pritzker lives in a glass house, although it is padded heavily with a lot of the money he made through ownership of the Hyatt Hotels that he doesn’t think can crack. In July, the Jewish newspaper Forward published a story transcribing some of the comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made back in 2017 in which he compared the killing of fetuses with the Holocaust.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning

Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Accused Triple Murder Suspect Jury Trial Begins on Monday

A man accused of killing three people on Christmas Day in 2019 will go on trial on Monday morning. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old...
CULLOM, IL
myradiolink.com

Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

