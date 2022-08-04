ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves reject a second offer from Nottingham Forest for star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but will make another bid for prime target who worked with Steve Cooper for England U17s

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wolves have rejected another offer from Nottingham Forest for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Bruno Lage's side want around £30 million for the 22-year-old midfielder, who scored 11 goals in 35 league games last season.

Gibbs-White is highly rated by Forest boss Steve Cooper after they worked together in England's U17 World Cup win. The club remains undeterred and will make another bid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhEj2_0h5OWkbE00
Morgan Gibbs-White scored 11 goals in 35 Premier League games for Wolves last season

The Tricky Trees have also asked about Southampton's Che Adams and Willem II striker Jizz Hornkamp.

Adams is yet to reach double figures in a season with Southampton, but has shown moments of brilliance such as his spectacular chip against Manchester City.

Whether Forest make any more signings or not, it will still be a new look-side that travels to Newcastle on Saturday after the club has splurged £85m this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkToa_0h5OWkbE00
Steve Cooper has already spent big this summer as he looks to keep Forest in the top tier

They have even brought in players with experience at top clubs such as Jesse Lingard and Neco Williams.

It puts Cooper's side in a relatively strong position as they look to negotiate their first top-flight campaign this century.

Auxerre are close to signing 31-year-old Forest forward Nuno Da Costa on a two-year deal.

Comments / 0

