Georgia State

Georgia's new nuclear plant hits a key milestone; US lawmakers ponder crypto regulations

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
POLITICO

Joe Manchin is fleshing out the deal he made with Democratic leaders on energy permits — which would green-light a major natural gas pipeline in his state.

Manchin, who chairs the Energy Committee, has pushed for the Mountain Valley Pipeline for years. What happened: Before Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) lent his crucial vote to his party's climate, tax and healthcare package, he got a commitment from Democratic leaders to pass energy permitting legislation. And Manchin on Monday released details of that side agreement that make clear he's secured the construction of a major home-state natural gas pipeline in the process.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee violated a federal conflict-of-interest law with a late disclosure of a stock purchase worth up to $250,000

It comes as Congress is debating whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks.67 members of Congress have since 2021 been found in violation of the STOCK Act. Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District has violated a federal conflict-of-interest law by waiting too long to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly divided Senate. […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
INCOME TAX
Inc.com

What Is Cryptocurrency? The U.S. Senate Is Weighing In

Cryptocurrency has mostly been operating in a Wild West environment since Bitcoin was created in 2009, with almost no regulation of its offerings and activities. That could be changing soon. Influential senators are pitching legislation that would characterize Bitcoin and Ether as commodities and therefore hand regulation over to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats drove their election–year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less ambition than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but that touches deep–rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. Debate began...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty

The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes

WASHINGTON (AP) — After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry. The latest bipartisan proposal came Wednesday from Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark. It would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Stabenow and Boozman lead the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has authority over CTFC. Bills proposed by other members of Congress and consumer advocates have suggested giving the authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and companies crater with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight, and some firms have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal securities exchange. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, trades at a fraction of its all-time high, down from more than $68,000 in November 2021 to about $23,000 on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

