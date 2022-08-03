Georgia's new nuclear plant hits a key milestone; US lawmakers ponder crypto regulations

Read on www.postandcourier.com
Rick Perry shuts down Biden's electric vehicle push, says it will spike electricity costs for Americans
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned the Biden administration's push for electric vehicles will drive up costs for Americans who can't afford high electricity bills. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Perry argued the U.S. needs fossil fuels to support the power grid. RICK PERRY: And driving the cost of electricity...
U.S. Senate bill could be death blow for Biden anti-drilling pledge
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change.
3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn't mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. As...
Joe Manchin is fleshing out the deal he made with Democratic leaders on energy permits — which would green-light a major natural gas pipeline in his state.
Manchin, who chairs the Energy Committee, has pushed for the Mountain Valley Pipeline for years. What happened: Before Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) lent his crucial vote to his party's climate, tax and healthcare package, he got a commitment from Democratic leaders to pass energy permitting legislation. And Manchin on Monday released details of that side agreement that make clear he's secured the construction of a major home-state natural gas pipeline in the process.
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
5 former Treasury secretaries — including one of George W. Bush's — throw their support behind Manchin's inflation-fighting bill
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans and should be passed immediately, the former secretaries said.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee violated a federal conflict-of-interest law with a late disclosure of a stock purchase worth up to $250,000
It comes as Congress is debating whether to ban lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks.67 members of Congress have since 2021 been found in violation of the STOCK Act. Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee's 7th Congressional District has violated a federal conflict-of-interest law by waiting too long to...
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly divided Senate. […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Schumer-Manchin Bill Fuels Battle Between Oil and Environmental Interests
"Getting new forms of energy, feeding the grid, will ultimately reduce the price of electricity." Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona told Newsweek.
Democrats are now united behind the new climate package. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Democrats’ Climate Deal Puts U.S. Emissions Goals In Reach, 3 Separate Studies Show
The historic spending package is also forecast to create up to 9 million new jobs, lower electricity bills and prevent thousands of premature deaths.
Inside Clean Energy: A Dirty Scandal for a Clean Energy Leader
Florida’s largest utility has a lot of explaining to do after news organizations revealed some unseemly conduct. The reports show that Florida Power & Light hired a political consulting firm that engaged in dirty tricks to harm or otherwise neutralize the company’s perceived opponents, including elected officials and journalists.
What Is Cryptocurrency? The U.S. Senate Is Weighing In
Cryptocurrency has mostly been operating in a Wild West environment since Bitcoin was created in 2009, with almost no regulation of its offerings and activities. That could be changing soon. Influential senators are pitching legislation that would characterize Bitcoin and Ether as commodities and therefore hand regulation over to the...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats drove their election–year economic package toward Senate approval early Sunday, debating a measure with less ambition than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but that touches deep–rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. Debate began...
Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill the U.S. Senate began debating on Saturday night could deliver a major win for Democrats and could help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly.
Facts must rise above the gas if Australia is to deal with the climate crisis
One of the most striking voices for aggressive climate action right now is the secretary general of the United Nations. Speaking at the Major Economies Forum hosted by Joe Biden last month, António Guterres held little back as he compared the culpability of coal, oil and gas companies in causing climate breakdown to the damage caused by the tobacco industry.
Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty
The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
WASHINGTON (AP) — After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry. The latest bipartisan proposal came Wednesday from Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and John Boozman, R-Ark. It would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Stabenow and Boozman lead the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has authority over CTFC. Bills proposed by other members of Congress and consumer advocates have suggested giving the authority to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This year, crypto investors have seen prices plunge and companies crater with fortunes and jobs disappearing overnight, and some firms have been accused by federal regulators of running an illegal securities exchange. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, trades at a fraction of its all-time high, down from more than $68,000 in November 2021 to about $23,000 on Wednesday.
