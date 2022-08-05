ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Fire crews battle structure fire in the area of South 12th and Monterey Streets

kq2.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canbyfirst.com

Investigation into Massive Mt. Angel Fire Fails to Determine Cause

Officials say an investigation into a massive fire last fall that destroyed a historic granary in downtown Mt. Angel and four businesses it contained could not determine a cause for the blaze, which caused more than $5 million in estimated damages. The four-alarm fire in October 2021 engulfed The Blackbird...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
wmar2news

Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
FOX2Now

Fire at St. Clair Square mall food court

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The food court at St. Clair Square mall will be closed for a while because of smoke damage. Fire crews answered an alarm there around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was out when crews arrived, but smoke had filled the food court. The cause...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Structure Fire#Accident#Monterey Streets
kmmo.com

ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CJ Coombs

The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization

Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
kq2.com

Theresa Clara Lamp, 74

Theresa Clara Lamp 74, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday August 1, 2022. She was born August 14, 1947 in El Monte, California to Elsie & Jack Mish. She was raised in El Monte, CA and Lone Pine CA, graduating from Lone Pine High School. She worked in the Casino industry in Nevada for many years. Theresa was preceded in death by husband, Duval A. Lamp, her parents, and a sister, Loretta Warner. She is survived by daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Miller, three grandchildren: Jackie Barnett, Thea Miller, and Spenser Miller, 5 great grandchildren, and a sister, Charlene (Don) McCombs of Eureka, CA. A private family service will be held, Burial at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
NESCOPECK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy