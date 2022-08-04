ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 burning question for the Eagles at every offensive position after first week of training camp

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles are roaring towards week two of their 2022 training camp session, and questions still need to be answered.

Jalen Hurts is the unquestioned starter at quarterback, but the situation is murky at the third signal-caller spot behind Gardner Minshew.

The running back room is talented, but who will carry the load for the NFL’s top rushing attack?

These burning questions must be answered after the camp’s first week.

QB -- Can Carson Strong unseat Reid Sinnett?

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

The former Nevada quarterback signed a huge undrafted free agent deal with the Eagles, and the assumption was that he’d land the No. 3 quarterback job.

Reid Sinnett returned to camp in shape and with a much stronger arm, while the former Nevada star hasn’t received many opportunities early on in camp.

The three preseason contests will go a long way toward determining the competition.

RB -- Can Miles Sanders finally breakout?

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sanders is the Eagles’ definite starter, and he’s more talented than Kenneth Gainwell, but can the former Penn State star finally put it all together and log a 1,000-yard season and a Pro Bowl berth?

Sanders is in the best shape of his career and entering the 2022 regular season with a massive chip on his shoulder.

WR -- Can one of the older rookies make the roster?

The Eagles have two rookie receivers on the roster that are 25 years of age or older and super fast.

Devon Allen is one of the top hurdlers on the planet and a guy that had success at the University of Oregon, while former Utah star Britain Covey is looking to translate his speed to the NFL as well.

Both are excellent return men capable of alleviating Philadelphia’s issues on special teams.

TE -- No. 2 TE behind Dallas Goedert?

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Richard Rodgers is back off the PUP list, and 2022 offers his best opportunity to land extended playing time at the tight end position.

Rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra is battling a hamstring injury, while Jack Stoll will look to increase his pass-catching production.

OL -- Who's going to start at right guard?

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The 2021 left tackle battle between Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata was a heavyweight affair covered daily. Isaac Seumalo is the veteran who switched to right guard, and it appears Jeff Stoutland will make him earn the job.

Will it be Seumalo, rookie center Cam Jurgens or Jack Driscoll, who performed well in place of an injured Brandon Brooks in 2021?

