Firefighters, cats injured in fire
Two firefighters and two cats were treated for injuries they received Friday in a house fire in Chambersburg. One of the cats was so seriously injured in the fire it had to be euthanized. A third cat, as well as five legally-owned raccoons, also perished in the fire, according to social media reports. The house was a total loss.
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer 1927~2022
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
Ilene R Minnich obituary 1923~2022
Mrs. Ilene R Minnich (Etter), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro. Born July 21, 1923 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Viva E. (Smith) Etter. Mrs. Minnich was a graduate of Quincy High School with...
Chambersburg: Capitol Theatre Announced Kelly C. Kozlowski As Executive Director
The Capitol Theatre Center, Chambersburg, is pleased to announce that Kelly C. Kozlowski has been named Executive Director. Kelly began her leadership role, effective August 1. 2022. : Chambersburg: Police Department and K9 Drogo Held a Demonstration for Students. Kelly C. Kozlowski. We are blessed in Franklin County to have...
Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
Mercersburg: D.L. Martin’s July Employee of the Month
The D.L. Martin Co. recognizes Dustin Summers as Employee of the Month for July. The company also recognizes John Miller and Brandi Younker for their suggestions implemented through the company’s Continual Improvement Program in July. : Franklin County: Lisa Stouffer Awarded Employee of the Month. Dustin Summers. Dustin has...
Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022
Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser
The Franklin County Historical Society will hold a tea party fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in The Old Jail East Courtyard. The event will feature tea, food, and entertainment and is open to both Society members and the public. Guests may wear hats...
Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022
Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022
Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony” 1923~2022
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony”, age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by...
Helen Rosenberry obituary 1937~2022
Helen Rosenberry (Bowman), 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 29, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Snider) Bowman. Helen was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was...
Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022
Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
Laura Jean Carbaugh obituary 1934~2022
Laura Jean Carbaugh, age 87, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Jean was born on December 13, 1934, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ernest and Kathryn Karper Bradley. Jean married the late Charles J. Carbaugh who...
Microtransit Service Expanding￼To Franklin County
As of Aug. 15, rabbittransit will expand its Stop Hopper microtransit service to Chambersburg. The Stop Hopper services residents through small, neighborhood friendly-sized public transit vehicles. For just $2 per ride, riders can travel anywhere within the designated service zone by requesting a ride using the Stop Hopper smartphone app....
Washington Township PD job opening
Washington Township Police Department, located in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer from any ACT 120 certified persons. The department proudly serves and protects 40 square miles of a growing, diverse community with a population of over 14,500 residents and many businesses....
Franklin County: Deed transfers July 20-26
Deed Transfers for July 20-26, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office. The documents are a public service for our readers.
Earl Kassel “Pete” Johnson 1937~2022
Mr. Earl Kassel “Pete” Johnson, 84, of Greencastle, PA, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away after a brief illness, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 24, 1937 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the...
David Russell Tyson Jr. obituary 1959~2022
We regretfully announce the passing of David Russell Tyson Jr., 62, on July 13, 2022. David had a difficult battle with Transverse Myelitis. David passed away surrounded by his wife Sheila of 27 years, his daughter Jacqueline Dijon, and friend Kelly Lehmann. He grew up in McCandless Township. He was...
