Ilene R Minnich obituary 1923~2022
Mrs. Ilene R Minnich (Etter), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro. Born July 21, 1923 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Viva E. (Smith) Etter. Mrs. Minnich was a graduate of Quincy High School with...
Sara L Myers obituary 1930~2022
Sara L Myers, 92, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her home. Born Friday, June 27, 1930 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harold I. and Gladys Fogelsanger Davidson. Sara was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. She...
David Russell Tyson Jr. obituary 1959~2022
We regretfully announce the passing of David Russell Tyson Jr., 62, on July 13, 2022. David had a difficult battle with Transverse Myelitis. David passed away surrounded by his wife Sheila of 27 years, his daughter Jacqueline Dijon, and friend Kelly Lehmann. He grew up in McCandless Township. He was...
Linda Kay Reed obituary 1949~2022
Linda Kay Reed, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on August 6, 2022 at The Leland of Laurel Run. Born September 24, 1949 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Robison Roof. Her beloved husband, Ray A. Reed, Sr., preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer 1927~2022
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
Nichole A Klipp obituary 1981~2022
Mrs. Nichole A Klipp (Stull), 41, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Nichole was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1999. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Klipp and three children, Logan Klipp, Blake Klipp...
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony” 1923~2022
Anthony Joseph Konopka “Tony”, age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by...
Merle A Dice obituary 1950~2022
Merle A Dice, 71, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Roy Jacob and Ruby Kathleen Newton Dice. Merle was the former owner and operator of...
Wayne Thomas Rarig obituary 1944~2022
Wayne Thomas Rarig, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at York Hospital in York. He was born October 30, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD, as the son of the late Russell Allen and Hazel Irene (Billig) Rarig. Wayne graduated in Class of 1993 from Bloomsburg University,...
Donna Cramer obituary 1942~2022
Donna Cramer, 80, passed away August 3, 2022 at home. She was born April 2, 1942 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Tressa Kriner. She is survived by two children: Nancy (Clyde, Sr.) Naugle, Larry “Buck” (Denise) Cramer; four grandchildren: Andrew, Michael, Clyde, Jr., Larry “Biff”; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Zion and Nevin Gage.
Helen Rosenberry obituary 1937~2022
Helen Rosenberry (Bowman), 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 29, 1937 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Snider) Bowman. Helen was a 1955 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and was...
Deborah K Yeager obituary 1954~2022
Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...
Patrick Q Cleary obituary 1974~2022
Patrick Q Cleary, 47, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday August 2, 2022 at home. He was born December 9, 1974 in Shippensburg a son of the late Gary Wright and Robin Terry. Mr. Cleary had served in the United States Air Force, and had worked for JLG in Shippensburg. Patrick...
Betty Seaman Rajtik obituary 1934~2022
Betty Seaman Rajtik, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on July 30, 2022 at Penn Hall Memory Care House in Chambersburg. Born September 28, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late G. Clayton and Florence (LaRouche) Seaman. Betty was a 1952 graduate of the George Washington...
Judith F “Judy” Mayer obituary 1942~2022
Judith F “Judy” Mayer, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at age 80. She was born in Wyandotte, MI on April 12, 1942 to Norma and Melvin Isabell. After graduating from Flat Rock High School, Judy earned a bachelor’s Degree from the Michigan State University and a master’s Degree in education from Shippensburg University.
Joyce Marlyn Gladfelter obituary 1936~2022
Joyce Marlyn Gladfelter, age 85, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. She was born October 24, 1936 in Hagerstown, MD, as the daughter of the late Roger Frederick and Alice Viola (Ambrose) Munson. Joyce graduated in the Class of 1954 from Waynesboro High School in...
Mercersburg: D.L. Martin’s July Employee of the Month
The D.L. Martin Co. recognizes Dustin Summers as Employee of the Month for July. The company also recognizes John Miller and Brandi Younker for their suggestions implemented through the company’s Continual Improvement Program in July. : Franklin County: Lisa Stouffer Awarded Employee of the Month. Dustin Summers. Dustin has...
Julia Marie Weishaar obituary 1948~2022
Julia Marie Weishaar, 74, Old Route 30, Biglerville, PA passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Julia was born June 16, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Clarence and Maria Smith Keller. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Weishaar.
Chambersburg: Capitol Theatre Announced Kelly C. Kozlowski As Executive Director
The Capitol Theatre Center, Chambersburg, is pleased to announce that Kelly C. Kozlowski has been named Executive Director. Kelly began her leadership role, effective August 1. 2022. : Chambersburg: Police Department and K9 Drogo Held a Demonstration for Students. Kelly C. Kozlowski. We are blessed in Franklin County to have...
