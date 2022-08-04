Cowboys are leaving players out in the cold by ignoring glaring need

Read on atozsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
New Cowboys LB Anthony Barr Signed Because 'Dallas Is A Contender'
The Dallas Cowboys have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns
The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Cowboys Line Had A Rough Practice: NFL Fans React
It's early August, and Dallas Cowboys fans are already fretting over brief clips from training camp. Clarence Hill Jr. of Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the offensive line struggled to provide Dak Prescott a clean pocket during Saturday's practice. He provided footage of one such non-contact "sack" during the day.
RELATED PEOPLE
David Carr says he'd be 'freaking out' in Patriots offense
Former NFL quarterback David Carr hasn’t taken an NFL snap in nearly a decade, but even with all of that time passed, he still feels like he’d be “freaking out” if he was in the New England Patriots’ quarterback room right now. There have been...
Abilene teams begin football workouts on a not-so-blazing hot Monday
With the overnight temperature dipping to 79, Monday began nicely for Abilenians. And more so for football players at Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools. The Eagles, Cougars and Bulldogs for the first time are in Class 5A, though Abilene High is in Division I and the other two schools in Division II. Cooper and Wylie will compete as district rivals for the first time, meeting in the regular season finale Nov. 4 at Bulldog Stadium.
Jason Garrett Day Off? Cowboys Ex Tells Famous Nick Saban Story
Now that he’s a network TV guy? The former Dallas Cowboys head coach is going to have to fill air time with concise and valuable takes.
'Confident Where We Are': Will McClay Talks Cowboys Roster Changes
McClay is enthused by the arrival of several newcomers, even those who might be joining the program late.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luka Doncic made 1 big change this offseason
The rumors you have read and heard about Luka Doncic this summer are true. The Dallas Mavericks star decided to get in shape this offseason. A photo emerged that showed Doncic on vacation looking much slimmer than usual. Doncic’s trainer Anze Macek says that is no coincidence. According to...
Comments / 0