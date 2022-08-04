Cowboys are leaving players out in the cold by ignoring glaring need

With the overnight temperature dipping to 79, Monday began nicely for Abilenians. And more so for football players at Abilene, Cooper and Wylie high schools. The Eagles, Cougars and Bulldogs for the first time are in Class 5A, though Abilene High is in Division I and the other two schools in Division II. Cooper and Wylie will compete as district rivals for the first time, meeting in the regular season finale Nov. 4 at Bulldog Stadium.

ABILENE, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO