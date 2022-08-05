Deborah K Yeager, 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born October 7, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Sowers Carbaugh. She was last employed at Ingram Book Company and had previously been employed at Chambersburg...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO