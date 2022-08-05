Read on www.spaceflightinsider.com
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Oil tanker rates are at their highest in at least 25 years thanks to strong fuel demand and Russia sanctions disrupting traditional trading routes
Fuel tankers earned more than $40,000 a day for the last 14 weeks as a result of strong appetite for fuels and longer trading routes.
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions. Bioplastics have long been used in medical applications. The stitches you got after cutting your hand slicing onions were likely made of a bioplastic thread that harmlessly dissolved into your body. But the nascent bioplastics industry envisions a far bigger role for materials made from corn, sugar, vegetable oils and other renewable materials in the hope of grabbing a larger share of a nearly $600 billion global plastic market. Since large-scale production began in the 1950s, fossil fuel plastics have made food safer to consume and vehicles safer to drive, for example. Yet plastics are seen as one of the world’s leading environmental threats with its production responsible for emitting million tons of greenhouse gases each year.
Fortune
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sails past ‘Titanic’ at the all-time domestic box office raking in $662 million
The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic has taken $662 million in the U.S. and more than $1 billion globally since its release.
CoreLogic: National Mortgage Delinquencies Reach Another New Low in May
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for May 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005467/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
Renesas’ RZ/N2L MPUs for Industrial Ethernet Simplify Implementation of Network Functionality in Industrial Equipment
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the RZ/N2L microprocessor units (MPUs) for Industrial Ethernet communication that make it easy to add network functionality to industrial equipment and devices. The RZ/N2L complies with many industry-standard specifications and protocols to facilitate the development of industry automation devices that require real-time capabilities. The new products support the increasingly popular Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet standard that ensures real-time communication. Equipped with an integrated TSN-compliant 3-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and an EtherCAT slave controller, the new devices also support all major industrial network communication protocols, such as EtherCAT, PROFINET RT, EtherNet/IP, and OPC UA, as well as the new PROFINET IRT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005404/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
