Solana ($SOL) Is the ‘Most Underrated Token’, Says Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried

Read on www.cryptoglobe.com
Related
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Popular Crypto Analyst Shares His Thoughts on a Potential PoW Fork of Ethereum
On Saturday (August 6), popular pseudonymous crypto analyst “Hasu”, who is the Stratey Lead at Flashbots, shared his latest thoughts on a potential upcoming fork of Ethereum around the time of Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake).
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Gives Six Reasons for Buying Synthetix ($SNX)
On Monday (August 8), a very popular crypto analyst and influencer gave his reasons for recently buying “a bag” of $SNX, the native collateral asset of derivative liquidity protocol Synthetix. Here is how Binance Academy describes Synthetix:. “Synthetix is a synthetic asset protocol that allows for the issuance...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Explains Why SEC’s Stance on Crypto Is “Incredibly Hypocritical”
In a recent interview, billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the way it deals with crypto. Cuban is the majority owner of the professional basketball team Dallas Mavericks, as well as one of the “sharks” on the highly popular reality show “Shark Tank” (which is aired on the ABC television network).
cryptoglobe.com
Investment Strategist Lyn Alden Makes a Strong Argument for Stablecoin Use Cases
Recently, highly respected equity research analyst and investment strategist Lyn Alden talked about how stablecoins are being used and how they will be used to solve real world problems over the next decade. Alden, who provides equity research and investment strategies for clients, made her comments during an interview with...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoglobe.com
$SOL: Solana’s Largest NFT Marketplace Responds to Critics Over Security Risks
Solana’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden recently responded to its critics. Speaking with Decrypt, Magic Eden has pushed back on the growing list of criticisms over the platform’s security and custody practices. Magic Eden, which launched last fall and now accounts for roughly 90% of Solana’s...
Elon Musk reveals he lives in a ‘very small’ $45k house and was subjected to random drug tests as he countersues Twitter
ELON Musk has said he has moved into a small home that's worth $45,000 and claimed he was subjected to drug testing. It comes after the Tesla mogul countersued Twitter after they accused him of buying the social networking giant before trying to disrupt its operations. Musk revealed on The...
cryptoglobe.com
‘Shark Tank’ Star Explains the Upcoming ‘Mega Opportunity’ for Bitcoin’
Celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary (aka “Mr. Wonderful” on ABC TV series “Shark Tank“) recently explained why he continues to “allocate to Bitcoin.”. According to a report by The Daily Hodl published earlier today, his comments were made during an interview with influencer “Crypto Jebb” on August 4.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Decide Whether You Want to Inactivate or Delete Your Binance Account
While it is possible to completely delete a Binance account, consider whether you would rather simply inactivate it for the time being. Deleting an account will remove your personal information from the exchange, in addition to removing your trading account from the company. However, you may decide that you would...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Outlines His Firm’s Review Process for Adding Altcoins
The chief executive officer (CEO) for major crypto exchange Coinbase recently explained how his company decides which altcoins to add to the platform. Speaking in an interview with computer scientist Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company begins by evaluating an altcoin’s status as a security:
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken on Cardano: ‘On-Chain Activity Continued Its Tear in Volume With a +268% Rise YTD’
A recent research report by crypto exchange Kraken highlighted the highly impressive growth in Cardano’s on-chain activity. In February, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page research report titled “Cardano: A new generation in smart contract platform design”. After the introduction, the report examines Technology, Web3 Ecosystem, and Network Growth & Adoption.
Comments / 0