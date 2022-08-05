ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana ($SOL) Is the ‘Most Underrated Token’, Says Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried

 4 days ago
$ETH: Popular Crypto Analyst Shares His Thoughts on a Potential PoW Fork of Ethereum

On Saturday (August 6), popular pseudonymous crypto analyst “Hasu”, who is the Stratey Lead at Flashbots, shared his latest thoughts on a potential upcoming fork of Ethereum around the time of Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake).
Crypto Analyst Gives Six Reasons for Buying Synthetix ($SNX)

On Monday (August 8), a very popular crypto analyst and influencer gave his reasons for recently buying “a bag” of $SNX, the native collateral asset of derivative liquidity protocol Synthetix. Here is how Binance Academy describes Synthetix:. “Synthetix is a synthetic asset protocol that allows for the issuance...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Explains Why SEC’s Stance on Crypto Is “Incredibly Hypocritical”

In a recent interview, billionaire investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the way it deals with crypto. Cuban is the majority owner of the professional basketball team Dallas Mavericks, as well as one of the “sharks” on the highly popular reality show “Shark Tank” (which is aired on the ABC television network).
Investment Strategist Lyn Alden Makes a Strong Argument for Stablecoin Use Cases

Recently, highly respected equity research analyst and investment strategist Lyn Alden talked about how stablecoins are being used and how they will be used to solve real world problems over the next decade. Alden, who provides equity research and investment strategies for clients, made her comments during an interview with...
$SOL: Solana’s Largest NFT Marketplace Responds to Critics Over Security Risks

Solana’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden recently responded to its critics. Speaking with Decrypt, Magic Eden has pushed back on the growing list of criticisms over the platform’s security and custody practices. Magic Eden, which launched last fall and now accounts for roughly 90% of Solana’s...
Decide Whether You Want to Inactivate or Delete Your Binance Account

While it is possible to completely delete a Binance account, consider whether you would rather simply inactivate it for the time being. Deleting an account will remove your personal information from the exchange, in addition to removing your trading account from the company. However, you may decide that you would...
Coinbase CEO Outlines His Firm’s Review Process for Adding Altcoins

The chief executive officer (CEO) for major crypto exchange Coinbase recently explained how his company decides which altcoins to add to the platform. Speaking in an interview with computer scientist Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company begins by evaluating an altcoin’s status as a security:
Kraken on Cardano: ‘On-Chain Activity Continued Its Tear in Volume With a +268% Rise YTD’

A recent research report by crypto exchange Kraken highlighted the highly impressive growth in Cardano’s on-chain activity. In February, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page research report titled “Cardano: A new generation in smart contract platform design”. After the introduction, the report examines Technology, Web3 Ecosystem, and Network Growth & Adoption.
