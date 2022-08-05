Department of Agriculture continuing their efforts on eradicating Japanese Beetles

Read on kimatv.com
Vantage Highway Fire 75% contained, has burned 30k+ acres
KITTITAS COUNTY -- Those fighting the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County say the wildfire is now 75% contained as they hope to bring it fully under control soon. As of Monday morning, the incident commanders for the Vantage Highway Fire report it has burned at a total of 30,635 acres.
YPD: K9 helps arrest burglary suspect found foaming at the mouth in local laundromat
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they had to use a K9 to arrest a burglar who was throwing things at officers and foaming at the mouth. Monday morning at 2:30a.m. police got the call from the fire department of someone who'd broken to a laundromat. Police say next door to...
Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
Police say man found dead in apartment in Moxee and that it was a targeted attack
In a press release, police say at approximately 7:43 a.m. the Moxee Police Department received a 911 call concerning a gunshot victim at the 8500 block Beauchene Road. When officers arrived at the scene the victim was found dead in the apartment. Police say they are now investigating the death...
