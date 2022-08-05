Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information

Read on ktul.com
Deputies arrest man after ramming mobile home with truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County deputies arrested a man after he rammed a mobile home with a pickup truck. Deputies say on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Fort Gibson area for the disturbance. Jeffrey Ken Taylor was arrested and taken into custody by responding...
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Investigators classify Bixby shooting as murder-suicide, weeks after the crime
BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith. Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide. Investigators say home security footage shows...
Haskell deputies arrest two suspects for stolen OKC car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 9 p.m. on August 4, Haskell County Sheriff's Office Deputies along with Choctaw Tribal officers performed a traffic stop for failure to maintain, and fictitious license plate on a black four-door Kia. The displayed license plate indicated it was on a 2008 Mercedes Benz.
Man escapes Tulsa police through drainage system after car chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police suspended the search of a man who led them on a chase after he seemingly escaped officers through a drainage system. Police said just before 3 a.m., officers tried to stop a car for not having its headlights on near East 11th Street and U.S. Highway 169. Police said instead of stopping, the car kept going, leading police on a chase.
Man killed while trying to steal car, accomplice charged with death, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say a suspect has been charged in his accomplice's death after stealing a car turned deadly. Officers say on Aug. 6 around 10 a.m., the victim's truck was stolen from near 15th and Riverside. The victim reported the theft to police, and then called a friend to come pick him up.
Trash truck overturns on Highway 75 exit ramp in west Tulsa, one person sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is clearing the scene of a trash truck that overturned on the exit ramp of Highway 75 in west Tulsa. Tulsa fire crews say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the exit ramp from Highway 75 onto Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa.
Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge arrested
CATOOSA, Okla. — Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday night,. Baldridge was arrested for failure to obey an official traffic-control device, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due to the state. Authorities said...
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
Jury convicts Wagoner man of first-degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 22-year-old George McEntire Smith of Wagoner was found guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of causing the death of a person by use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
Fraudsters are using local businesses as part of their scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told FOX23 how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work. Now they’re detailing how someone tried to use a local business as part of their scam. Christina Hageny is the president of Valor Payroll Solutions in Tulsa. She...
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
Woman Accused Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested In Delaware County
A woman was arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl after investigators say she admitted to buying hundreds of the pills to sell. In late May, the Delaware County District Attorney's Officer learned Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of pills from her home in Grove. Investigators say Wise admitted she...
Man arrested for second-degree manslaughter after deadly crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jose Lopez has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday afternoon, police said a witness reported an accident at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers was...
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
