Vinton, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

Davis from Glade Hill

Nicholas Alexander Davis, 31, who was charged with driving while under the influence in connection to a three-vehicle wreck July 19 that killed two Franklin County residents, is from Glade Hill, according to reports. First responders were called to the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Old Franklin...
GLADE HILL, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hardy woman dies in wreck

A Hardy woman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, July 26, in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash occurred at 8 a.m. July 26 on Truman Hill Road, just north of Route 116 in Franklin County. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Truman Hill Road...
HARDY, VA

