Parson requests federal disaster declaration to fix St. Louis flood damage

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used...
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds finds original Budweiser trademark and label design
The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds has located the original trademark application and label design for Budweiser. The 1878 submission was handwritten, partially in English and partially in German, and while it does not include a specific recipe, it does mention ingredients and an overall profile of the beer. The...
Commentary: The ancient art of ceramics is alive and well in St. Louis
I recently interviewed young Vincent Stemmler on his work in the arts. He calls himself a multi-media artist and he uses many non-traditional materials. When he started talking about ceramics, he said that he pushes ceramics past the traditional limits of what the medium is thought to be. Then I...
