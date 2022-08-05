ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

SFGate

Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Commercial Fire Knocked Down By San Jose Firefighters

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department's official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point

Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday

OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot, Killed At 29

A Stockton-based rap artist was slayed in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Authorities said they performed live-saving measures...
MANTECA, CA
SFGate

Dui Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into Four Other Vehicles

PETALUMA (BCN) A driver who allegedly slammed into four other vehicles, then jumped out of her car and fled, shedding clothing as she ran, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Petaluma Friday night, police officials said. The saga began around 9:30 p.m. with a report to...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

