Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
The Daily 08-08-22: The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022
The festival was a success, but with room for improvement. From Green Day bringing a 10-year-old on stage to terrible bathroom lines, here are our writers' standout moments from the San Francisco music festival. Read more. • I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 OSL VIP pass
Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund
The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
From Gang Member To Community Leader – How The San Jose Black Berets Changed One Man’S Life
One of the first things you might notice about Manny Ortega is that he has a lot of tattoos. He got his first right out of elementary school. It said "Eastside," and it brought him a lot of trouble. That tattoo got him in a gang-related fight that awarded him...
Commercial Fire Knocked Down By San Jose Firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department's official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked...
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point
Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday
OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot, Killed At 29
A Stockton-based rap artist was slayed in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Authorities said they performed live-saving measures...
Dui Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into Four Other Vehicles
PETALUMA (BCN) A driver who allegedly slammed into four other vehicles, then jumped out of her car and fled, shedding clothing as she ran, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Petaluma Friday night, police officials said. The saga began around 9:30 p.m. with a report to...
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe closes its Emeryville diner after 20 years
The longtime diner announced the abrupt closure on Instagram.
