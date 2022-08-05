SCDOT to spend $3.6M to increase safety, visibility for bicyclists, pedestrians in downtown Charleston

A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO