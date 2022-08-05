ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga

Vice Versa winery plans to break ground on a new winery and cave at an estate vineyard in Calistoga in late summer. “The construction utilizes three dominant wall surfaces — Corten, a weathering steel that seals as it rusts, Kalwall, an insulated translucent panel system, and glass,” the winery stated in the announcement. “The bottom production level is softly daylit through the Kalwall panels. The upper hospitality level has 360-degree views from the fully glazed exterior walls. The covered crush pad is in the center of the winery’s ground floor, with a second-level entertainment deck overlooking the production area. The crush pad opens up to the hillside behind, with the vines cascading down the hillside, the tableau framed by the structure above.”
CALISTOGA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Shafer Vineyards picks up 22-acre vineyard off Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail

Shafer Vineyards bought a 22-acre vineyard in hilly woodlands off Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District within Napa Valley, the winery confirmed Aug. 5. The vineyard is located due south of the Yountville Cross Road on the Silverado Trail. It is part of an overall $35 million purchase of 114 acres that closed Aug. 1 with seller Arlie Jean Phillips, Napa County confirmed. Phillips is known as the founder of the Screaming Eagle Winery in Oakville.
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Napa, CA
Business
City
Napa, CA
City
Silverado, CA
City
Vineyard, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center

Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
SONOMA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour

The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Business Industry#Linus Business#Silverado Vineyards#Wvm#Journal#Foley Family Wines#Beaulieu Vineyards#Inglenook
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
visitnapavalley.com

Most Luxurious Inns in Napa Valley

As one of the world’s premier destinations, Napa Valley is home to world-class wines, Michelin-rated restaurants, and exceptional hospitality. Luxury comes naturally here, so when booking your lodging, consider indulging your senses and allow yourself to be pampered in one of these exquisitely designed and luxuriously appointed boutique inns.
CALISTOGA, CA
sfstandard.com

After Stints at Atelier Crenn, French Laundry, Taksim’s Chef Crafts Mediterranean Menu With Turkish Flare

Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
wine-searcher.com

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
NAPA, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy