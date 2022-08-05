Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga
Vice Versa winery plans to break ground on a new winery and cave at an estate vineyard in Calistoga in late summer. “The construction utilizes three dominant wall surfaces — Corten, a weathering steel that seals as it rusts, Kalwall, an insulated translucent panel system, and glass,” the winery stated in the announcement. “The bottom production level is softly daylit through the Kalwall panels. The upper hospitality level has 360-degree views from the fully glazed exterior walls. The covered crush pad is in the center of the winery’s ground floor, with a second-level entertainment deck overlooking the production area. The crush pad opens up to the hillside behind, with the vines cascading down the hillside, the tableau framed by the structure above.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Shafer Vineyards picks up 22-acre vineyard off Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail
Shafer Vineyards bought a 22-acre vineyard in hilly woodlands off Silverado Trail in the Stags Leap District within Napa Valley, the winery confirmed Aug. 5. The vineyard is located due south of the Yountville Cross Road on the Silverado Trail. It is part of an overall $35 million purchase of 114 acres that closed Aug. 1 with seller Arlie Jean Phillips, Napa County confirmed. Phillips is known as the founder of the Screaming Eagle Winery in Oakville.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay, California film industry bounces back with production bookings, tax incentives
The last scene in the 2017 blockbuster hit “Cast Away” shows a distinct fork in the road that tells us everything today about the multi-billion-dollar American film industry climbing out of the coronavirus crisis. Lead actor Tom Hanks faces a distinct fork in the road and must decide...
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday. After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center
Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa Winegrowers Announce Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour
The Contra Costa Winegrowers Association announced they will host their Inaugural Fall Wine Tasting Trolley Tour this September. The East Contra Costa focused event will be held on Sunday, September 18 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm and tickets are now on sale. During this Annually Barrel Tasting Trolley event,...
RELATED PEOPLE
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa to consider capping number of vacation rentals, additional enforcement
Santa Rosa is poised to consider capping the number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city amid a surge of applications and steady flow of complaints from neighbors. Under the proposed changes, the city would limit the number of permits issued for vacation rentals where the owner does...
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County DA settles with trucking company responsible for oil spill near Schellville
The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday reached a settlement with Rinehart Oil and one of its drivers in the wake of a tanker spill in 2019 on Highway 121 near the Big Bend intersection. The agreement compels the Ukiah-based trucking company to pay $90,000 in enforcement costs...
visitnapavalley.com
Most Luxurious Inns in Napa Valley
As one of the world’s premier destinations, Napa Valley is home to world-class wines, Michelin-rated restaurants, and exceptional hospitality. Luxury comes naturally here, so when booking your lodging, consider indulging your senses and allow yourself to be pampered in one of these exquisitely designed and luxuriously appointed boutique inns.
sfstandard.com
After Stints at Atelier Crenn, French Laundry, Taksim’s Chef Crafts Mediterranean Menu With Turkish Flare
Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wine-searcher.com
Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism
Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Comments / 0