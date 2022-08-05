Vanderbilt flips flex TE prospect Kamrean Johnson from Georgia Southern

Read on 247sports.com
Related
WJCL
2022 high school football media day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 2022 high school media day takes place Saturday morning at Enmarket Arena. Scrimmages begin this week and the high school football season is set to start on Aug. 19. Fourteen teams from around southeast Georgia attended the second annual media day, hosted by Karl DeMasi....
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies
Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
WJCL
Four people, including pregnant woman, hospitalized following Long County crash
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Long County on Sunday. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 301 and Bradwell Dunham Road just north of Ludowici at around 4:30 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol, one of the...
Comments / 0