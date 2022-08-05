ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Charlotte Bronte manuscript is returned to her home... almost 200 years after it was written

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Some 200 years after it was written by a 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte, a tiny manuscript has returned to her home.

The last of more than two dozen of the famous 'little books' in private hands was bought in April for 1.25million dollars (£973,000) after surfacing for the first time in more than a century. Its buyers, the charity Friends of the National Libraries, have now donated the 15-page book, pictured, to the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth, West Yorkshire.

It is smaller than a playing card, is dated December 1829 and contains ten poems by the Jane Eyre author. Its buyers have said it is 'inch for inch, possibly the most valuable literary manuscript ever to be sold'. It was last seen at auction in 1916.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmEyw_0h5OPFBM00
The Charlotte Bronte miniature manuscript book was returned to the Bronte Parsonage Museum after being bought in April for £973,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9Gdk_0h5OPFBM00
It is smaller than a playing card, is dated December 1829 and contains ten poems by the Jane Eyre author

It was last seen at auction in 1916 in New York, where it sold for 520 dollars.

Its whereabouts - and even its survival - were unknown until it was unveiled in New York earlier this year.

At the time Ann Dinsdale, principal curator of the Bronte Parsonage Museum, said she was 'absolutely thrilled' by the news that the book would be returning to the place where it was written.

She said: 'It is always emotional when an item belonging to the Bronte family is returned home and this final little book coming back to the place it was written when it had been thought lost is very special for us.'

The miniature books created by Charlotte Bronte and her siblings as children have long been objects of fascination for Bronte scholars and fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzhdO_0h5OPFBM00
Curator Sarah Laycock with the last Charlotte Bronte miniature manuscript book known to be in private hands

Thrown upon their own resources in Haworth, where their father was curate, the four Bronte children, Charlotte, Anne, Emily and Branwell, evolved a sophisticated imaginary world.

They wrote adventure stories, dramas and verse in hand-made manuscript books filled with tiny handwriting intended to resemble print.

This close, enchanted world of their childish imaginations fed into the creation of some of the most famous and popular novels ever written, including Charlotte's Jane Eyre; Emily's Wuthering Heights; and Anne's Agnes Grey and The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall.

The miniature manuscript, entitled A Book Of Ryhmes By Charlotte Bronte, Sold By Nobody, And Printed By Herself, is a collection of 10 poems written by 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte.

It is well known in the world of Bronte scholarship, and is mentioned in Elizabeth Gaskell's The Life Of Charlotte Bronte (1857).

The titles of the 10 poems - including The Beauty Of Nature and On Seeing The Ruins Of The Tower Of Babel - have long been known, but the poems themselves have never been published, photographed, transcribed or even summarised.

James Cummins Bookseller of New York City and Maggs Bros of London, who were selling on behalf of the owner, offered the book first to FNL and gave them several weeks to raise the 1.25 million dollars required.

Funds were raised from more than nine donors, including the Garfield Weston Foundation and the TS Eliot Estate. ever to be sold'. It was last seen at auction in 1916.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
Jax Hudur

History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ

The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Devastating Death Of Ernest Hemingway, The Author Whose Work Defined America’s ‘Lost Generation’

Ernest Hemingway famously struggled with alcoholism and mental illness for decades before taking his own life in 1961. Ernest Hemingway was one of the most celebrated writers of the 20th century. With his novels such as The Sun Also Rises and The Old Man and the Sea still studied in classrooms across America today, Hemingway’s legacy continues to inspire generations of readers. But the controversy surrounding his death lives on as well.
KETCHUM, ID
buckinghamshirelive.com

Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts

Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Bronte
Person
Elizabeth Gaskell
The Independent

Page from 800-year-old bible on display at Glastonbury Abbey

A page from a bible crafted 800 years ago by the monks of Glastonbury Abbey is on public display at its former home for the first time.The double-sided sheet is made from vellum, a specially prepared animal skin, usually that of a calf – that was used for books until the rise of paper production in the later Middle Ages.Taken from the beginning of the Book of Chronicles in the Old Testament, the first word of the book, “Adam”, is marked by an ornately illustrated “A” filled with a spiralling serpent entwined with foliage.The Latin text narrates the history of...
RELIGION
DoYouRemember?

LISTEN: George Harrison’s Stunning Solo Vocal Performance Of The Song, “All Things Must Pass”

Sometimes a song can become associated with a particular artist or their unique sonic style to the point where one tends to appreciate it as a whole rather than taking the time to appreciate and comprehend each component separately. Isolating specific parts of a song can offer a fresh perspective on the art form and technique that give it its unique identity, while isolating tracks can give us a fresh perspective on a talent that was previously underappreciated, which may be when this is used most effectively.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Looks a bit fishy! Row over £70,000 statue of 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe as it is compared to Pirates of the Caribbean sea monster Davy Jones

A statue of 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe has been likened to the Pirates of the Caribbean sea monster Davy Jones. The £70,000 sculpture, made from woven strips of recycled steel, has drawn disapproval from some locals in Canterbury, Kent due to its lack of facial features. Among those...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscript
Daily Mail

Love is still blooming! Couple, 61, recreate a sweet snap 40 years on from when they first met - posing alongside a 12ft sunflower

A couple prove their love is still blooming 40 years on by recreating a photo they took two years after they first met posing alongside a 12ft sunflower. Paul Szewc and his wife Sandy, both 61, from Guelph, Ontario in Canada, took the original snap in September 1984 beside a 12ft sunflower which Paul had grown in his mother's garden.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

528K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy