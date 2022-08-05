How Many Teams Have Played the NFL Hall of Fame Game and Won a Super Bowl (or Missed the Playoffs) the Same Season?

The NFL ‘s annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is essentially nothing more than a meaningless preseason game. But as it’s typically the first preseason game of the new campaign, signaling the return of football, and is held adjacent to the Hall of Fame building in Canton, Ohio, the week of induction ceremonies, it tends to get a touch more attention than others.

Since the inaugural edition in 1962, the game has been held every year except for four. Seemingly for no particular reason, it wasn’t played in 1966. The scheduled meeting between the St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears in 2011 was canceled due to the NFL lockout.

Poor field conditions in 2016 nixed the battle between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. And COVID-19 halted the 2020 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, who squared off a year later.

So that means 56 editions of the game have taken place over the last six decades, which obviously means 112 different teams have taken the field in Canton. So how have those 112 teams fared in the seasons they appeared in the Hall of Fame Game?

No team to appear in the Hall of Fame Game has ever won a Super Bowl

A general view of the Hall of Fame Logo at midfield prior to the National Football League Hall of Fame Game | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Of the 112 teams to appear in the Hall of Fame Game, not a single one has gone on to win the Super Bowl. And perhaps you think there’s a technicality here as the Super Bowl wasn’t played until after the 1966 season. But that’s not the case.

Of the eight teams to appear in the game from 1962 to 1965, only two made the postseason, the 1962 New York Giants and the 1964 Baltimore Colts. And both lost the NFL Championship. The much more shocking stat is that of the 104 teams to play the Hall of Fame Game in the Super Bowl era, only three have reached the season finale.

And once again, all three lost, those being the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals, the 1994 San Diego Chargers, and the 2001 St. Louis Rams. The San Francisco 49ers thwarted the first two, while Tom Brady’s New England Patriots upset “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

More than half the teams to play in Canton miss the NFL Playoffs

So if you can’t win a Super Bowl by playing in the Hall of Fame Game, how far can you get? Well, despite the fact that 62.5% (70 of 112) of teams to play in Canton finish with a .500 record or better in the regular season, only 42.9% (48 of 112) have made the NFL Playoffs.

Of those 48, 13 have fizzled out in the Wild Card Round, 25 have been knocked out in the Divisional Round, and five have lost their conference championship game. And, of course, there are the five teams mentioned above who lost the NFL Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

Now, there’s obviously no direct correlation between the Hall of Fame Game and the Super Bowl, as one is a meaningless exhibition in which most stars don’t play while the other is the biggest event in American sports.

But aren’t numbers fun?

How every team to play the Hall of Fame Game fared that season

Fans cheer during the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at how every team to appear in the Hall of Fame Game fared during the season in which it played in Canton.

Year Team Record 1962 Giants 12-2, Lost NFL Championship 1962 Cardinals 4-9-1, Missed playoffs 1963 Browns 10-4, Missed playoffs 1963 Steelers 7-4-3, Missed playoffs 1964 Colts 12-2, Lost NFL Championship 1964 Steelers 5-9, Missed playoffs 1965 Lions 6-7-1, Missed playoffs 1965 Washington 6-8, Missed playoffs 1967 Browns 9-5, Lost Conference Championship 1967 Eagles 6-7-1, Missed playoffs 1968 Cowboys 12-2, Lost Conference Championship 1968 Bears 7-7, Missed playoffs 1969 Packers 8-6, Missed playoffs 1969 Falcons 6-8, Missed playoffs 1970 Saints 2-11-1, Missed playoffs 1970 Vikings 12-2, Lost Divisional Round 1971 Oilers 4-9-1, Missed playoffs 1971 Rams 8-5-1, Missed playoffs 1972 Chiefs 8-6, Missed playoffs 1972 Giants 8-6, Missed playoffs 1973 49ers 5-9, Missed playoffs 1973 Patriots 5-9, Missed playoffs 1974 Bills 9-5, Lost Divisional Round 1974 Cardinals 10-4, Lost Divisional Round 1975 Washington 8-6, Missed playoffs 1975 Bengals 11-3, Lost Divisional Round 1976 Broncos 9-5, Missed playoffs 1976 Lions 6-8, Missed playoffs 1977 Bears 9-5, Lost Divisional Round 1977 Jets 3-11, Missed playoffs 1978 Dolphins 11-5, Lost Wild Card Round 1978 Eagles 9-7, Lost Wild Card Round 1979 Cowboys 11-5, Lost Divisional Round 1979 Raiders 9-7, Missed playoffs 1980 Chargers 11-5, Lost AFC Championship 1980 Packers 5-10-1, Missed playoffs 1981 Falcons 7-9, Missed playoffs 1981 Browns 5-11, Missed playoffs 1982 Colts 0-8-1, Missed playoffs 1982 Vikings 5-4, Lost Divisional Round 1983 Saints 8-8, Missed playoffs 1983 Steelers 10-6, Lost Divisional Round 1984 Seahawks 12-4, Lost Divisional Round 1984 Buccaneers 6-10, Missed playoffs 1985 Giants 10-6, Lost Divisional Round 1985 Oilers 5-11, Missed playoffs 1986 Patriots 11-5, Lost Divisional Round 1986 Cardinals 4-11-1, Missed playoffs 1987 49ers 13-2, Lost Divisional Round 1987 Chiefs 4-11, Missed playoffs 1988 Bengals 12-4, Lost Super Bowl 1988 Rams 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round 1989 Washington 10-6, Missed playoffs 1989 Bills 9-7, Lost Divisional Round 1990 Browns 3-13, Missed playoffs 1990 Bears 11-5, Lost Divisional Round 1991 Lions 12-4, Lost NFC Championship 1991 Broncos 12-4, Lost AFC Championship 1992 Jets 4-12, Missed playoffs 1992 Eagles 11-5, Lost Divisional Round 1993 Packers 9-7, Lost Divisional Round 1993 Raiders 10-6, Lost Divisional Round 1994 Chargers 11-5, Lost Super Bowl 1994 Falcons 7-9, Missed playoffs 1995 Panthers 7-9, Missed playoffs 1995 Jaguars 4-12, Missed playoffs 1996 Colts 9-7, Lost Wild Card Round 1996 Saints 3-13, Missed playoffs 1997 Vikings 9-7, Lost Divisional Round 1997 Seahawks 8-8, Missed playoffs 1998 Steelers 7-9, Missed playoffs 1998 Buccaneers 8-8, Missed playoffs 1999 Cowboys 8-8, Lost Wild Card Round 1999 Browns 2-14, Missed playoffs 2000 Patriots 5-11, Missed playoffs 2000 49ers 6-10, Missed playoffs 2001 Rams 14-2, Lost Super Bowl 2001 Dolphins 11-5, Lost Wild Card Round 2002 Texans 4-12, Missed playoffs 2002 Giants 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round 2003 Packers 10-6, Lost Divisional Round 2003 Chiefs 13-3, Lost Divisional Round 2004 Broncos 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round 2004 Washington 6-10, Missed playoffs 2005 Bears 11-5, Lost Divisional Round 2005 Dolphins 9-7, Missed playoffs 2006 Raiders 2-14, Missed playoffs 2006 Eagles 10-6, Lost Divisional Round 2007 Saints 7-9, Missed playoffs 2007 Steelers 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round 2008 Colts 12-4, Lost Wild Card Round 2008 Washington 8-8, Missed playoffs 2009 Bills 6-10, Missed playoffs 2009 Titans 8-8, Missed playoffs 2010 Cowboys 6-10, Missed playoffs 2010 Bengals 4-12, Missed playoffs 2012 Cardinals 5-11, Missed playoffs 2012 Saints 7-9, Missed playoffs 2013 Dolphins 8-8, Missed playoffs 2013 Cowboys 8-8, Missed playoffs 2014 Giants 6-10, Missed playoffs 2014 Bills 9-7, Missed playoffs 2015 Steelers 10-6, Lost Divisional Round 2015 Vikings 11-5, Lost Wild Card Round 2017 Cardinals 8-8, Missed playoffs 2017 Cowboys 9-7, Missed playoffs 2018 Bears 12-4, Lost Wild Card Round 2018 Ravens 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round 2019 Broncos 7-9, Missed playoffs 2019 Falcons 7-9, Missed playoffs 2021 Cowboys 12-5, Lost Wild Card Round 2021 Steelers 9-7-1, Lost Wild Card Round 2022 Jaguars TBD 2022 Raiders TBD

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Who Is the Lowest NFL Draft Pick to Make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The post How Many Teams Have Played the NFL Hall of Fame Game and Won a Super Bowl (or Missed the Playoffs) the Same Season? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .