NFL

How Many Teams Have Played the NFL Hall of Fame Game and Won a Super Bowl (or Missed the Playoffs) the Same Season?

By Luke Norris
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

The NFL ‘s annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is essentially nothing more than a meaningless preseason game. But as it’s typically the first preseason game of the new campaign, signaling the return of football, and is held adjacent to the Hall of Fame building in Canton, Ohio, the week of induction ceremonies, it tends to get a touch more attention than others.

Since the inaugural edition in 1962, the game has been held every year except for four. Seemingly for no particular reason, it wasn’t played in 1966. The scheduled meeting between the St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears in 2011 was canceled due to the NFL lockout.

Poor field conditions in 2016 nixed the battle between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. And COVID-19 halted the 2020 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, who squared off a year later.

So that means 56 editions of the game have taken place over the last six decades, which obviously means 112 different teams have taken the field in Canton. So how have those 112 teams fared in the seasons they appeared in the Hall of Fame Game?

No team to appear in the Hall of Fame Game has ever won a Super Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwtpY_0h5OP85W00
A general view of the Hall of Fame Logo at midfield prior to the National Football League Hall of Fame Game | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Of the 112 teams to appear in the Hall of Fame Game, not a single one has gone on to win the Super Bowl. And perhaps you think there’s a technicality here as the Super Bowl wasn’t played until after the 1966 season. But that’s not the case.

Of the eight teams to appear in the game from 1962 to 1965, only two made the postseason, the 1962 New York Giants and the 1964 Baltimore Colts. And both lost the NFL Championship. The much more shocking stat is that of the 104 teams to play the Hall of Fame Game in the Super Bowl era, only three have reached the season finale.

And once again, all three lost, those being the 1988 Cincinnati Bengals, the 1994 San Diego Chargers, and the 2001 St. Louis Rams. The San Francisco 49ers thwarted the first two, while Tom Brady’s New England Patriots upset “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

More than half the teams to play in Canton miss the NFL Playoffs

So if you can’t win a Super Bowl by playing in the Hall of Fame Game, how far can you get? Well, despite the fact that 62.5% (70 of 112) of teams to play in Canton finish with a .500 record or better in the regular season, only 42.9% (48 of 112) have made the NFL Playoffs.

Of those 48, 13 have fizzled out in the Wild Card Round, 25 have been knocked out in the Divisional Round, and five have lost their conference championship game. And, of course, there are the five teams mentioned above who lost the NFL Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

Now, there’s obviously no direct correlation between the Hall of Fame Game and the Super Bowl, as one is a meaningless exhibition in which most stars don’t play while the other is the biggest event in American sports.

But aren’t numbers fun?

How every team to play the Hall of Fame Game fared that season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42O6tD_0h5OP85W00
Fans cheer during the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at how every team to appear in the Hall of Fame Game fared during the season in which it played in Canton.

Year Team Record
1962 Giants 12-2, Lost NFL Championship
1962 Cardinals 4-9-1, Missed playoffs
1963 Browns 10-4, Missed playoffs
1963 Steelers 7-4-3, Missed playoffs
1964 Colts 12-2, Lost NFL Championship
1964 Steelers 5-9, Missed playoffs
1965 Lions 6-7-1, Missed playoffs
1965 Washington 6-8, Missed playoffs
1967 Browns 9-5, Lost Conference Championship
1967 Eagles 6-7-1, Missed playoffs
1968 Cowboys 12-2, Lost Conference Championship
1968 Bears 7-7, Missed playoffs
1969 Packers 8-6, Missed playoffs
1969 Falcons 6-8, Missed playoffs
1970 Saints 2-11-1, Missed playoffs
1970 Vikings 12-2, Lost Divisional Round
1971 Oilers 4-9-1, Missed playoffs
1971 Rams 8-5-1, Missed playoffs
1972 Chiefs 8-6, Missed playoffs
1972 Giants 8-6, Missed playoffs
1973 49ers 5-9, Missed playoffs
1973 Patriots 5-9, Missed playoffs
1974 Bills 9-5, Lost Divisional Round
1974 Cardinals 10-4, Lost Divisional Round
1975 Washington 8-6, Missed playoffs
1975 Bengals 11-3, Lost Divisional Round
1976 Broncos 9-5, Missed playoffs
1976 Lions 6-8, Missed playoffs
1977 Bears 9-5, Lost Divisional Round
1977 Jets 3-11, Missed playoffs
1978 Dolphins 11-5, Lost Wild Card Round
1978 Eagles 9-7, Lost Wild Card Round
1979 Cowboys 11-5, Lost Divisional Round
1979 Raiders 9-7, Missed playoffs
1980 Chargers 11-5, Lost AFC Championship
1980 Packers 5-10-1, Missed playoffs
1981 Falcons 7-9, Missed playoffs
1981 Browns 5-11, Missed playoffs
1982 Colts 0-8-1, Missed playoffs
1982 Vikings 5-4, Lost Divisional Round
1983 Saints 8-8, Missed playoffs
1983 Steelers 10-6, Lost Divisional Round
1984 Seahawks 12-4, Lost Divisional Round
1984 Buccaneers 6-10, Missed playoffs
1985 Giants 10-6, Lost Divisional Round
1985 Oilers 5-11, Missed playoffs
1986 Patriots 11-5, Lost Divisional Round
1986 Cardinals 4-11-1, Missed playoffs
1987 49ers 13-2, Lost Divisional Round
1987 Chiefs 4-11, Missed playoffs
1988 Bengals 12-4, Lost Super Bowl
1988 Rams 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round
1989 Washington 10-6, Missed playoffs
1989 Bills 9-7, Lost Divisional Round
1990 Browns 3-13, Missed playoffs
1990 Bears 11-5, Lost Divisional Round
1991 Lions 12-4, Lost NFC Championship
1991 Broncos 12-4, Lost AFC Championship
1992 Jets 4-12, Missed playoffs
1992 Eagles 11-5, Lost Divisional Round
1993 Packers 9-7, Lost Divisional Round
1993 Raiders 10-6, Lost Divisional Round
1994 Chargers 11-5, Lost Super Bowl
1994 Falcons 7-9, Missed playoffs
1995 Panthers 7-9, Missed playoffs
1995 Jaguars 4-12, Missed playoffs
1996 Colts 9-7, Lost Wild Card Round
1996 Saints 3-13, Missed playoffs
1997 Vikings 9-7, Lost Divisional Round
1997 Seahawks 8-8, Missed playoffs
1998 Steelers 7-9, Missed playoffs
1998 Buccaneers 8-8, Missed playoffs
1999 Cowboys 8-8, Lost Wild Card Round
1999 Browns 2-14, Missed playoffs
2000 Patriots 5-11, Missed playoffs
2000 49ers 6-10, Missed playoffs
2001 Rams 14-2, Lost Super Bowl
2001 Dolphins 11-5, Lost Wild Card Round
2002 Texans 4-12, Missed playoffs
2002 Giants 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round
2003 Packers 10-6, Lost Divisional Round
2003 Chiefs 13-3, Lost Divisional Round
2004 Broncos 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round
2004 Washington 6-10, Missed playoffs
2005 Bears 11-5, Lost Divisional Round
2005 Dolphins 9-7, Missed playoffs
2006 Raiders 2-14, Missed playoffs
2006 Eagles 10-6, Lost Divisional Round
2007 Saints 7-9, Missed playoffs
2007 Steelers 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round
2008 Colts 12-4, Lost Wild Card Round
2008 Washington 8-8, Missed playoffs
2009 Bills 6-10, Missed playoffs
2009 Titans 8-8, Missed playoffs
2010 Cowboys 6-10, Missed playoffs
2010 Bengals 4-12, Missed playoffs
2012 Cardinals 5-11, Missed playoffs
2012 Saints 7-9, Missed playoffs
2013 Dolphins 8-8, Missed playoffs
2013 Cowboys 8-8, Missed playoffs
2014 Giants 6-10, Missed playoffs
2014 Bills 9-7, Missed playoffs
2015 Steelers 10-6, Lost Divisional Round
2015 Vikings 11-5, Lost Wild Card Round
2017 Cardinals 8-8, Missed playoffs
2017 Cowboys 9-7, Missed playoffs
2018 Bears 12-4, Lost Wild Card Round
2018 Ravens 10-6, Lost Wild Card Round
2019 Broncos 7-9, Missed playoffs
2019 Falcons 7-9, Missed playoffs
2021 Cowboys 12-5, Lost Wild Card Round
2021 Steelers 9-7-1, Lost Wild Card Round
2022 Jaguars TBD
2022 Raiders TBD

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

The post How Many Teams Have Played the NFL Hall of Fame Game and Won a Super Bowl (or Missed the Playoffs) the Same Season? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

