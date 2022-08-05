ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Machine Gun Kelly responds to his tour bus being vandalized with homophobic graffiti in Nebraska

celebsbar.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on celebsbar.com

Comments / 32

Amy Bartu-Ackerman
3d ago

even if I dont agree with a lifestyle does not give right to vandalize property is hope they get caught, and karma comes back around so plant good seeds!

Reply(1)
6
Chris M Pringle
3d ago

On behalf of most Nebraska people, I would like to apologize for the ignorance of these childish behaviors

Reply(1)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Bus#Nebraska#Graffiti#Vandal#Racial Injustice#Celebrities#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Instagram Stories
RadarOnline

Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Shows Off Face Tattoo In New Prison Mug Shot As Fight Over Naomi’s Will Heats Up

Wynonna Judd’s 26-year-old drug-addled daughter Grace Kelley could be a free woman later this year if she convinces a parole board to release her — right as her mother gears up to battle her family over her late mother Naomi's $25 million fortune, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grace remains incarcerated at the Tennessee prison facility, Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. “The prison houses female offenders with custody levels ranging from minimum to maximum.It currently houses one death row female offender,” the facility touts. In her latest mug shot from February 2022, Grace has a...
HENNING, TN
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tvinsider.com

‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies at 41 Following Car Accident

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died. The street racer and cast member of the Discovery series was killed in a car accident while filming the series. He was 41. Fellows’ death was confirmed by the franchise’s official Twitter account. Their official statement reads, “The Street Outlaws...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Bond set for driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said.A judge set his bond at $40,000 in court on Monday. He was also ordered to have no contact with any owners of damaged vehicles. In setting...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Singer Jewel shows damage to her tour bus after it caught fire

Singer Jewel shared images of the damages her bus tour sustained after catching fire in a parking lot on Saturday 6 August.“Nobody got hurt, it happened on an off day in the parking lot of a hotel,” the American star said while sharing footage of the damage.Jewel added the fire was spotted by the hotel’s front desk and that their bus driver had saved a vintage guitar from the blaze.The Utah native has been on the Am Gold Tour across the US since June.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Brittney Griner pled guilty in court because she was raised to ‘take responsibility’Brittney Griner’s coach ‘confident’ jailed basketball player will be brought home
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90s Rock Musician Arrested After Allegedly Driving Stolen Truck

The bass player for '90s rock band Ugly Kid Joe found himself in a heap of trouble after being pulled over earlier in June. Cordell Crockett stopped and arrested for a felony, pulled over driving a friend's van while attempting to help him move. Burbank Police note that Cordell was arrested back on May 11 and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, with officers pulling him over due to the vehicle being reported as stolen.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy