Machine Gun Kelly responds to his tour bus being vandalized with homophobic graffiti in Nebraska

Read on celebsbar.com
Amy Bartu-Ackerman
3d ago
even if I dont agree with a lifestyle does not give right to vandalize property is hope they get caught, and karma comes back around so plant good seeds!
Reply(1)
6
Chris M Pringle
3d ago
On behalf of most Nebraska people, I would like to apologize for the ignorance of these childish behaviors
Reply(1)
5
Related
Machine Gun Kelly Slams Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Tagged Tour Bus – ‘You’re So Dumb’
Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at...
Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out ‘Idiot’ Who Vandalized Tour Bus: ‘Couldn’t Even Do the Right Crime’
Defending his turf. Machine Gun Kelly responded after a tour bus was vandalized during his recent stop in Nebraska — and he didn't hold back. "Couldn't even do the right crime smh," the 32-year-old musician captioned Instagram Story footage on Thursday, August 4, while sitting in bed and shaking his head. In the video, the […]
Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Person Who Vandalized His Tour Bus: "You're So Dumb"
Machine Gun Kelly is speaking out against the person who vandalized one of his Mainstream Sellout Tour buses. The perpetrator in question spray-painted both sides of the vehicle, with phallic imagery on one side and a homophobic slur reading "RAP DEVIL F*****" on the other. According to his Instagram story,...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Shows Off Face Tattoo In New Prison Mug Shot As Fight Over Naomi’s Will Heats Up
Wynonna Judd’s 26-year-old drug-addled daughter Grace Kelley could be a free woman later this year if she convinces a parole board to release her — right as her mother gears up to battle her family over her late mother Naomi's $25 million fortune, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grace remains incarcerated at the Tennessee prison facility, Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. “The prison houses female offenders with custody levels ranging from minimum to maximum.It currently houses one death row female offender,” the facility touts. In her latest mug shot from February 2022, Grace has a...
Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park
Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $155K Iowa farmhouse after he suffers horrific stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz owns a modest $155,000 Iowa farmhouse, as the former host is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke. The Sun can exclusively reveal Frank, 58, bought his Iowa farmhouse for $130,000 back on May 14, 2010. The 1,660 square-foot farmhouse sits on .79 acres...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Video Shows Actress Speeding Through Neighborhood
A newly released video shows actress Anne Heche speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood before she crashes her Mini Cooper. Heche, who appeared on Chicago P.D. at one time, zooms down a residential street. This is done before Heche crashes her car into a home, which starts a significant fire, TMZ reports.
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Grim New Details Released About The Final Moments Of A Family Killed While On Camping Trip
New details are being revealed about the final moments of Iowa parents and their young daughter, who were killed earlier this month while camping at a state park. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Thursday how each of the Cedar Falls family members were killed on July 22 while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
tvinsider.com
‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies at 41 Following Car Accident
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died. The street racer and cast member of the Discovery series was killed in a car accident while filming the series. He was 41. Fellows’ death was confirmed by the franchise’s official Twitter account. Their official statement reads, “The Street Outlaws...
Bond set for driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said.A judge set his bond at $40,000 in court on Monday. He was also ordered to have no contact with any owners of damaged vehicles. In setting...
'I Did It': Woman Murders Husband While His 3 Sons Roast Marshmallows Outside
The United States Armed Forces took Jason Hamrick overseas where he served his country with honor. While on deployment, though, he would meet the woman who would take his life. Born in 1977, Jason grew up in northern Indiana. After high school, he joined the Air Force and became an...
Singer Jewel shows damage to her tour bus after it caught fire
Singer Jewel shared images of the damages her bus tour sustained after catching fire in a parking lot on Saturday 6 August.“Nobody got hurt, it happened on an off day in the parking lot of a hotel,” the American star said while sharing footage of the damage.Jewel added the fire was spotted by the hotel’s front desk and that their bus driver had saved a vintage guitar from the blaze.The Utah native has been on the Am Gold Tour across the US since June.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Brittney Griner pled guilty in court because she was raised to ‘take responsibility’Brittney Griner’s coach ‘confident’ jailed basketball player will be brought home
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Popculture
'90s Rock Musician Arrested After Allegedly Driving Stolen Truck
The bass player for '90s rock band Ugly Kid Joe found himself in a heap of trouble after being pulled over earlier in June. Cordell Crockett stopped and arrested for a felony, pulled over driving a friend's van while attempting to help him move. Burbank Police note that Cordell was arrested back on May 11 and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, with officers pulling him over due to the vehicle being reported as stolen.
Behind the History of the Band Name “Slipknot”
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word “slipknot” means “a knot that slips along the rope or line around which it is made. “especially: one made by tying an overhand knot around the standing part of a rope.”. But what this has to do with the famed...
Comments / 32