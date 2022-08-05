Casey's Cash for Classrooms help out Cedar Rapids Schools

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Portion of A Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids closed for six months for skywalk construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A portion of A Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids will be closed for the rest of the year. Starting Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE will be closed between 10th Street and 11th Street. This is for skywalk construction over the street....
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
KCRG.com
Officials seeking assistance in Iowa City shooting investigation
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 6 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
cbs2iowa.com
Eastern Iowa teachers have help getting supplies
The countdown to the first day of school is on, and a lot of places go back to class two weeks from today. Many teachers are spending their own money in order to get their classrooms ready, but there is some additional help they're able to get here in Eastern Iowa.
cbs2iowa.com
Ingredion issues statement in response to union strike, CR plant still fulfilling orders
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line last week against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on August 1st, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
cbs2iowa.com
Culvert replacement to close portions of Sawyer Road in Linn County
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A culvert replacement project started Monday, August 8 on Sawyer Road. Sawyer Road will be closed to all traffic west of Prairieburg Road. A detour will be posted for this project. Drivers are reminded to comply with all traffic signs around construction...
cbs2iowa.com
Sticker shock: Palo residents upset after water bills skyrocket
PALO, Iowa — Residents are upset about overflowing water bills in a small Linn County community. Dozens of people came out Monday for a meeting about the issue in Palo, a town of about 1,400 people. People in Palo are experiencing a surge in their water bills, many of...
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
cbs2iowa.com
Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool
Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
iowatorch.com
Several parents sue Linn-Mar School District over transgender policy
MARION, Iowa – Parents Defending Education filed a lawsuit last week against Linn-Mar Community School District in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. They allege that the district violates students’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights through its “Transgender and Students Nonconforming to Gender Role Stereotypes” policy.
cbs2iowa.com
UTVs now allowed in Marion
MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion announced today that utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are now allowed on city streets starting Tuesday, August 9. In a statement released by the City of Marion, they said UTVs are only allowed to be driven between the hours 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
stormlakeradio.com
Cedar Rapids Man Charged in Clay County Accident
A single vehicle accident from back in late July in Clay County has led to charges against a Cedar Rapids man. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at approximately 11:30am on July 30th after they received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue. 57-year-old Joel Bolar was driving a pickup, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a fence, and came to rest in a slough.
KCRG.com
Gates Park Pool in Waterloo marks last day open before renovations
cbs2iowa.com
Family rescued after rain strands them on Wapsi sandbar
QUASQUETON, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Sunday the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office rescued a family, who got stuck on a sandbar after rain washed away their kayaks and tubes. The sheriff's office says a man called 911 around 7:45 am Sunday to report he and his family were...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Central Illinois Proud
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
kwayradio.com
Club Legacy Shooting Arrest
A man connected to the shooting at Club Legacy in May has been arrested in Waterloo, according to KWWL. 23 year old Jaylon Holmes was arrested on Thursday and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm. The shooting happened on May 30th at 120 Sumner Street. Damage was found to a nearby church and multiple vehicles. One victim was taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
