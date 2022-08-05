Hawaii's gay leaders take steps to educate, vaccinate their community

Read on www.kitv.com
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
New efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation's teacher shortage by promoting strategies that "remove or relax barriers to entry" to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if...
Agency donates breathing devices for premature babies to Ukraine
GENEVA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global health aid agency Unitaid is donating 220 specialised portable breathing devices to Ukraine that can help save lives of premature babies even in frontline hospitals where there is no electrical power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spyware is huge threat to global human rights and democracy, expert warns
Cybersecurity expert Ron Deibert to testify to Canadian MPs about troubling spread of invasive surveillance tools
Comments / 0