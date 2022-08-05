Read on www.nbcsports.com
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential
LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
Tommy Fleetwood appears to be skipping FedExCup Playoffs after tweet
Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the remainder of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after the Englishman took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he was taking some time away from competitive golf to spend with his family. Fleetwood hasn’t played since tying for fourth at...
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins
Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
Here are the Cubs, Reds Field of Dreams Game uniforms
The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century. The Cubs first wore...
Ben Joyce is already throwing 100mph fastballs in Double-A
Ben Joyce made his professional debut playing Double-A baseball Saturday. It took no time for the former Tennessee flame-throwing right-hander to show off his triple-digit fastball. Joyce, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in last month’s MLB Draft, hit 100 and 101 mph while pitching for the Rocket...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Jacob deGrom
Welcome back, Jacob deGrom. The New York Mets ace is making his return to Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, after being out for roughly a year due to various injuries. deGrom has been putting on quite a show on Sunday afternoon. He's currently perfect through 5.1 innings, with 11 strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves.
Report: Canada maintains vaccine requirement for NBA players in 2022-23 season
The NBA sent out a memo on Monday informing teams that all players would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a medical clearance to play in Canada this upcoming season, according to ESPN. This policy, set by the Canadian government, is an extension from last season and is...
(RUMOR) NEW YORK RANGERS ON THE VERGE OF SIGNING F JIMMY VESEY
According to Larry Brooks of Slapshots and the NY Post, the New York Rangers and Jimmy Vesey have a reunion 'on the horizon.'. In 2012, Vesey was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators, but he never played a game for them. The Harvard-product would play all four years for the Crimson, which made him a free agent. A team has four years to sign a drafted player to an entry-level contract before he becomes eligible for free agency.
