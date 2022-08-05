Read on houstonherald.com
Related
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Norma Lea Hinton
Services for Norma Lea Hinton, 89, are noon Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time Thursday. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Houston Senior Center.
houstonherald.com
NORMA BARTON HINTON
Norma (Barton) Hinton, age 89, daughter of George and Mary Barton, was born Aug. 5, 1933. She passed away Aug. 6, 2022. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents; sisters, Eva, Pearl and Iva; and brothers, Earnest, Everett, Clarence, Raymond, Eleda, Noah, John, Virgil, Arthur, Floyd, Lloyd and Herbert.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Ryan Chick
Graveside services for Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool, are 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cabool Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 13475 Industrial Drive. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a...
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Gourleys set for induction in music society
A Houston couple will be among inductees in the George D. Hay Society of West Plains. David and Darlene Gourley are included in the 16th hall of honor induction that is planned for 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs. The Gourleys have performed gospel music around the...
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One rescued after falling from bluff west of Houston, authorities say
One person was injured late Saturday afternoon after falling from a bluff at a Missouri Conservation Department area known as The Narrows, authorities said. Rescue personnel were called to the Little Piney River side of the bluff west of Houston, where Ben Cook, 17, was reported to have fallen. The area is off Highway Z.
houstonherald.com
Police arrest woman; find drugs during vehicle search downtown
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kristina M. Shelton, 44, of 8140 Emery Road in Bucyrus, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
houstonherald.com
Texas County under heat advisory
The National Weather Service says Texas County is under a heat advisory Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Heat index values are expected to be 100 to 106. Spotty areas may see heat index values over 100 on Monday, it said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Hospital receives 25th annual zero deficiency rating for mammography
Texas County Memorial Hospital’s mammography department has received a “zero deficiency” rating from the Mammogram Quality Standards Act (MQSA) for mammography done by the radiology department for the 25th straight year. The MQSA requires mammography facilities across the nation to meet uniform quality standards. Congress passed this...
houstonherald.com
Texas County under flash flood watch; additional thunderstorms possible today
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Texas County is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The Flood Watch continues until 7 a.m. Additional thunderstorm development is expected today, with isolated gusty downburst winds and...
houstonherald.com
HMS fall sports teams begin practicing next week
Houston Middle School’s fall sports squads will begin preparation for their 2022 seasons next week. The HMS football team begins practice on Monday (Aug. 15). The Tigers and head coach Todd McKinney (in his 19th year in the position) will begin their 6-game slate Sept. 8 at Mountain Grove.
Comments / 0