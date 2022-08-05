Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Read on 943litefm.com
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen Walters
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Attention Tenants: Rent Control Established in Ulster County, NY
With the increased amount of gas, products, and possibly rent, residents are questioning when it will end. Along with the price of houses, renting has also increased for some tenants. However, there's good news for renters in Ulster County, NY. In Ulster County, NY a system has been established for...
This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station
It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Hair-Raising Surprise Found in One Hudson Valley Pond
Yikes.....not something you'd like to run into while swimming. I was looking on Facebook the other day and came across a post that reminded me of something straight out of a scary film. It took me a second to really see what was going on, but some kind of frightening creature was hiding under a rock in one Hudson Valley pond. ICK....
Hudson Valley Grandmother Killed In 3-Car Crash in New York
A great-grandmother from the Hudson Valley was killed in a three-car accident that shut down a major road in the region for several hours. Over the weekend police in Dutchess County confirmed a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Wappinger. Fatal 3-Car Crash in Town of Wappinger, Dutchess County,...
Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town
Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses. New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY. For many...
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
100,000 Diapers to Be Distributed Across Dutchess & Orange Thanks to United Way
The Hudson Valley's generosity at a recent diaper drive will in turn go to help others in need in both Dutchess and Orange Counties. Nonprofit organization representatives, schools, as well as faith-based organizations will be the recipients of the 100,000 diapers recently collected in our area, and will then distribute those diapers to those in need in the community.
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
How to Get a House with Habitat For Humanity in Hudson Valley, NY
Have you been looking for a house? Excuse me, a home? What steps have you taken? If money is no object, I am sure that you have had options to purchase a home, co-op, or condo. did you? Or is there not enough money that can be saved to get money to get a loan or a down payment?
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
Rockland County Openings & Closings
August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend
It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
Stony Point Town Board Set To Vote To Authorize Sale Of Letchworth Property
MOU Calls For Relocating Town Justice Court To Kirkbride; Building A New 10,000 Square-Foot Recreation Center On Town Land. The Town of Stony Point is set to unveil the agreement it has reached with a prospective regional developer who has proposed to build a multi-faceted community-oriented mix of residential and senior units on 31.2 acres of the town-owned and largely abandoned Letchworth Village property.
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Summer Staycation Spots and Activities
We've got some popular Hudson Valley staycation spots for when you're on a tight budget. When you wanna do some traveling, but your wallet tells you otherwise, a staycation is always a popular alternative. A staycation or holistay, is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within a day's distance from home, not requiring overnight accommodations. Perhaps a backyard pool, a visit to local parks and museums, or attending local festivals and amusement parks.
