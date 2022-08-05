A good body lotion contains hydrating, barrier-supporting players to lock in moisture and soften any microcracks in your skin. A great body lotion, however, can also address any skin care concerns and/or goals you might have. For example, let’s say you’d like to tighten and tone crepey skin; a body lotion with skin-firming ingredients can help maintain a supple appearance. Or perhaps you want to prep an area for a smooth shave—apply an AHA body lotion a few days before grabbing the razor.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 HOURS AGO