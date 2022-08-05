Lompoc Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Setting Room of People on Fire

Read on www.independent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
Related
Suspect arrested after pursuit in Lompoc over the weekend
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were led on a vehicle and foot pursuit Saturday evening following a traffic stop.
Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say
The Arroyo Grande man was arrested on allegations of three outstanding felonies plus 13 other charges.
Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday night had to use less lethal measures to arrest a man who led deputies in an hours-long vehicle pursuit and foot chase. The post Suspect arrested after hours-long vehicle and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Stephen James Kritz Dead, David Downs Arrested after DUI Collision on Tank Farm Road [San Luis Obispo, CA]
One Killed and One Arrested in Two-Car Crash near Santa Fe Road. The accident happened on July 30th, at around 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Santa Fe Road. According to reports, a 2003 Volkswagen was headed west on Tank Farm Road, when a Chevrolet crossed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc
Police arrested a 19-year-old man for felony counts of evading, attempt homicide, felony with a firearm, carjacking and DUI after a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc on Saturday morning, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Police arrest 19-year-old man for carjacking, attempt homicide and DUI following a high-speed pursuit in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Armed robbery reported at North County store
– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc
Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt
SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
calcoastnews.com
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Atascadero arrest records for August 1 to 7
On August 1, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested at 6570 Morro Road for possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On August 1, Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7380 El Camino Real for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On August 1, Rayford Dee...
San Luis Obispo Police make attempted robbery arrest
San Luis Obispo Police officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at Mechanics Bank Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30-foot geyser erupts after car crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande
Police have opened a DUI investigation into the crash, according to a police sergeant at the scene.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Rescues Crash Victims on Hwy. 101 with Updated Equipment
A vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 veered off the road near the El Sueno Road exit in Santa Barbara, crashing into a tree at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to County Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Scott Safechuck. The driver of the white Toyota Camry...
Goleta man arrested after brandishing ghost gun, deputies say
A Goleta man was arrested after sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a ghost gun in Isla Vista on Saturday.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
Fletcher Fire contained after burning multiple acres in Santa Ynez
Firefighters have stopped the progress of a fire that burned multiple acres in Santa Ynez Monday afternoon.
Grover Beach Police search for missing man
Police say Claudio Robert Jara, 55, is believed to be somewhere in San Luis Obispo County after leaving the city of Torrance on August 1st.
Police identify pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver in Lompoc
A pedestrian killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend in Lompoc has been identified as Raquel Zapata, 42.
Comments / 0