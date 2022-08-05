Lompoc Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Setting Room of People on Fire

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO