ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

KSD Looking For Food Nutrition Services Workers

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Those interested in a position as a school Nutrition Services worker, in kitchens and lunchrooms within the Kennewick School District, are invited to a job fair on August 10th. Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler's card and background check, and will...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lind, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
nbcrightnow.com

Community Mourns Local Artist

RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County

Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Charity
KEPR

Fire scorches hillside, destroys man's home

MESA, Wash. — An afternoon fire in Mesa scorched part of a hillside and completely destroyed a man's home. On Sunday, fire crews responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters said a structure was...
MESA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area

WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ncwlife.com

Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County

Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shooting in Pasco, one person dead and two others in the hospital

PASCO, Wash. - A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was...
PASCO, WA
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy