GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
KSD Looking For Food Nutrition Services Workers
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Those interested in a position as a school Nutrition Services worker, in kitchens and lunchrooms within the Kennewick School District, are invited to a job fair on August 10th. Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler's card and background check, and will...
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office...
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County
Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
Treasure Hunters: Chests Full of Gold Still Lie at the Bottom of the Columbia River Near Tri-Cities
Yes, there really are two undiscovered chests full of gold at the bottom of the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities. And, another hidden gold treasure in Walla Walla county. Both stories involve bandits and stolen gold. The value of each cache is uncertain, but these two prized treasures are still waiting to be found.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Fire scorches hillside, destroys man's home
MESA, Wash. — An afternoon fire in Mesa scorched part of a hillside and completely destroyed a man's home. On Sunday, fire crews responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue just before 2 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Once on scene, firefighters said a structure was...
Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Shooting in Pasco, one person dead and two others in the hospital
PASCO, Wash. - A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was...
‘A second chance:’ Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now at essential intake status after hitting full capacity
PASCO, Wash. — After months of uncertainty regarding the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter’s (TCAS) future, new leadership is facing yet another hurdle. On Friday, Aug. 5, the City of Pasco officially transitioned to a full in-house operation system at the TCAS. “Previously, the Shelter had been operated by the...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
