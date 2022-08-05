ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 4 days ago
FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”

A lightning strike left four people critically injured in Lafayette Park near the White House Credit: DC Fire and EMS
Lightning strikes were reported in nearby Virginia and across the east coast of the US Credit: DC Fire and EMS
Two men and two women, all adults were struck by the lightning, said officials Credit: Instagram/Dylan Echter

"Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males & 2 adult females to area hospitals," the department tweeted.

Video posted on social media showed several emergency vehicles along the main road near Lafayette Park in Washington, DC.

The road separates the White House from the park.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the fire department, said four people were found suffering from injuries around 7pm.

The victims were found 100 feet from the park’s bronze statue of General Andrew Jackson.

Their names and ages have not yet been made public.

Lightning strikes were reported in the nearby state of Virginia and across the east coast of the United States.

Zoltan Varga
4d ago

Remove the Andrew Jackson statue, the snow flakes don’t need a better reason than a lightning strike

Rayne Justice Royall
3d ago

Aww that's really sad. Mother Nature gives us beautiful shows in the skies but these shows can be very destructive. Myselves hope that the couple rests in peace n the folks who were injured are better soon n don't have life altering physical complications from the strikes.

