Caltrans activates new pedestrian crossing sign on Broadway meant to reduce collisions

kymkemp.com
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
krcrtv.com
Locals help evacuees in Six River Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A thick layer of smoke blankets Willow Creek as the Six River Lightning Complex continues to burn closer to these tight-knit communities. The fire has grown to 6,773 acres with zero containment and is made up of multiple fires burning in Humboldt and Trinty counties.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Grow to 6,773 Acres, Still Uncontained; Community Meeting This Afternoon
Yesterday as of 6:00pm California Interagency Incident Management Team 11, led by Incident Commander Chris Fogle, assumed management of the Six Rivers Complex Incident. This morning, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is 6,773 acres and is 0% contained. Crews worked overnight in effort stop fire spread. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
krcrtv.com
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire appears to cause mass fish death in Klamath River, tribe says
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County appears to have caused tens of thousands of Klamath River fish to die, according to the Karuk Tribe. The tribe said the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp along the main stem of the Klamath River, between Indian Creek which flows through Happy Camp and Seiad Creek, about 20 miles further upstream.
Evacuation orders expand for Humboldt County lightning fires; McKinney Fire holds steady
HUMBOLDT COUNTY -- Firefighters continued to battle fires burning in remote areas of Northern California as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires triggered more evacuations in Humboldt County.Lightning strikes over Humboldt and Trinity counties started a series of fires on Friday.The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires -- also being referred to as the 2022 SRF Lightning Complex Fire Incident -- triggered expanded evacuations Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. as the fires expanded to the north.The group of eight fires still burning has consumed approximately 1,100 acres so far and remain at 0% containment.There were already mandatory evacuation orders in...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATED 12:35 p.m.] More Evacuations Ordered This Morning as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Takes New Ground
Firefighters, engines, dozers, and resources of every type are rolling into the Willow Creek/Salyer area as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires switches command. Tonight, a Type 2 Incident Management Team 11 takes charge of the multiple fires that started after a lightning storm passed through early August 5. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
krcrtv.com
kymkemp.com
New Evacuation Warning Issued for North of Willow Creek
UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
kymkemp.com
actionnewsnow.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt: Going Down!
Guffman, the errant guide dog for an Arcata woman, has been located!. According to our sister site, the Humboldt Paws Cause, Guffman was located trapped in a neighbor’s backyard, the dope. OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL:...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Willow Creek
An evacuation order has now been issued for zones HUM-EO77-C, HUM-E058 and HUM-061, south and east of Willow Creek. Evacuation warnings have been issued for zones HUM-EO63, HUM-EO64 and HUM-EO77-B, south of Willow Creek. These areas are urged to prepare for potential evacuation orders. "Be ready to go at a...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
