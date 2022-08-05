Flagler School Board, County Commission Candidates Assemble for Forum

Read on askflagler.com
Maryland Rape Suspect Arrested in Palm Coast
PALM COAST – 41 year-old Shawn Scott was arrested in Flagler County on Thursday on rape charges out of Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was tracked to Palm Coast by U.S. Marshals in cooperation with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Problem Crime Area Enforcement (PACE) Team and its Fugitive Unit.
Man Steals Construction Vehicle in Beverly Beach, Causes Thousands in Damages
BEVERLY BEACH – 56 year-old Randy Wealand gave the Beverly Beach community quite a wakeup call at around 8:00 am on Saturday, when he’s said to have stolen a large piece of construction equipment and used it to damage property both private and public. Wealand is accused of...
