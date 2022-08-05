GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering

Read on foxnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
York News-Times
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Scottsbluff police involved in vehicle pursuit, ask public for information
A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject whom had a local warrant for his arrest. The officer later observed the vehicle mobile in the area of his initial observation and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to identify any occupants.
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone
HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot in Scottsbluff, Nebraska
A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized,...
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
Panhandle police activity, July 28 - Aug. 3
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
