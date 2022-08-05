Arrest made in 2019 homicide of Portland anti-fascist activist Sean Kealiher, police say

Read on www.oregonlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Police investigating death after responding to NE Portland assault call, police say
Portland police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Monday morning in Northeast Portland. East Precinct officers responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue about 1:30 a.m., police said. By mid-morning, police tape was still blocking off the street and detectives could...
Video footage captures brazen Old Town shootout; police looking for more suspects
Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the shootout. The Portland Police...
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
Pedestrian dies on I-84, Portland police say
A crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in Portland killed a pedestrian, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene just east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit, police said. Portland police released few additional details about the crash, which happened around 1:05 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting kills 1 in North Portland’s East Columbia neighborhood
One person died early Saturday after a shooting in an industrial area of North Portland near Delta Park. Portland police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road around 2 a.m. and found one person who had died. Police have not made any...
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
Multnomah County reports additional suspected heat death in Portland
At least one person in Portland has died from suspected hyperthermia from this weekend’s high temperatures. Multnomah County officials said Monday that one person who died Sunday, when temperatures reached 100 degrees, is believed to have died from heat-related illness. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office has released no other information about the death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roseway Theater fire: Portland Fire Bureau photos show battle from above
When firefighters arrived at the burning Roseway Theater on Saturday morning, they quickly called for a second alarm, then a third. The Portland Fire Bureau released photographs of the battle against the blaze from the top of aerial ladder trucks called to the scene. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for...
Fire engulfs Roseway Theater in NE Portland
A three-alarm fire at the historic Roseway Theater on Sandy Boulevard sent smoke billowing across Northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said the floor inside the 7,000-square-foot movie theater partially collapsed, preventing firefighters from battling the blaze from the inside. Instead, they worked to extinguish the fire, and prevent its spread to neighboring businesses on the 7200 block of Sandy Boulevard, from the outside.
Aerial photo of historic Roseway Theater shows extensive fire damage
The 1924 building housing the Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland appears to have been extensively damaged by a three-alarm fire Saturday. An aerial photograph taken by drone Sunday shows heavy damage to the roof of the building at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Firefighters said they relied on aerial ladder trucks to pour water from above because it was impossible to fight the fire from inside the building.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland
Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
Student not afraid to speak up for social justice
In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
In contrast to green image, Portland continues using weedkiller Roundup in parks
The city of Portland continues to spray the weedkiller Roundup across its 11,600-acre park system. That’s even though a committee of cancer scientists with the World Health Organization determined that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” The state of California concluded that it is. And Roundup’s maker has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits filed by home gardeners and others – many who say they’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma due to decades of use.
Teen depression, anxiety skyrocketed in Oregon during pandemic, study finds
Eunji Ryu, a high school volunteer at a Portland teen crisis call center, doesn’t fear talking to peers about their feelings of anxiety or depression. Struggles with belonging, loneliness and identity have been ever-present amongst high schoolers, she says, especially after two years of COVID-19 isolation. Ryu works at...
Water main pipe replacement slows Sellwood traffic beginning Tuesday
Portland Water Bureau contractors will close a lane of traffic on Southeast Tacoma Street at 19th Avenue beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 to replace an aging water main pipe. Work hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for about a week. There may be additional closures at the intersection through the summer and fall. Some parking will be removed during the construction.
‘Claydream’ tells the story of Portland animator Will Vinton, and his clash with Nike’s Phil Knight
The story of how Will Vinton built an animation empire, and then lost it to Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, is an Oregon saga rich in ambition, creativity, costly mistakes, and human drama. It’s a tale longtime Portlanders may remember well, and is explored in the documentary, “Claydream,” which opens at Cinema 21 on Friday, Aug. 12.
Readers respond: Reject massive charter amendment
Edward Hershey calls the Portland charter-reform proposal confusing and unwieldy. (“Portland voters shouldn’t fall for a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ charter reform proposal,” July 31). He understates. Voters face a massive document with too little order and too little sense. Just take a look at the Charter Review Commission Report from June 25.
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1