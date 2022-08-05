There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

Read on shark1053.com
Related
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Dolphins Slaughtered in Faroe Islands in Biggest Massacre in 124 Years
Ocean conservation groups have described the news as "horrific," renewing calls for the practise to be banned.
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
One Green Planet
Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas
At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Angry Monster Tiger Muskie Caught by Connecticut Fisherman
Angler Joe Rivas caught two of the huge carnivorous fish, measuring 41 inches and 42 inches, respectively, and released them both.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Two Cats in Maine Are Accused Murderers and Sparking a Massive Debate
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's been joked about by many for decades -- cats are actually killers. I mean, look at this picture:. Tell me that cat isn't straight up...
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
natureworldnews.com
Fisherman Catches 16-Foot Oarfish Long Thought to be a Mythical Fish, Residents Fear of Impending Earthquake
Oarfish are known for their elongated and large body, rarely seen in the world's oceans. It is for this reason that some communities thought they are sea creatures from myths and legends. This is the case for the city of Arica, Chile, after a group of fishermen returned with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Freya the walrus sinks boats and captures hearts in Norway
For a week, a young female walrus nicknamed Freya has enchanted Norwegians by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, making a splash in the media and bending a few boats. The 600kg (1,300lb) marine mammal has been named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty. She has...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
Alligator Bites Young Boy Swimming In Louisiana
An alligator bit a 6-year-old boy while he was swimming in a lake in Louisiana on Sunday. The boy had been out on a boat ride with his family on Lake Maurepas when they stopped to swim at a sandbar outside of the Tickfaw River, WAFB reported. Shortly after they...
Invasive lanternfly first spotted by ‘astute’ central Iowan
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive plant hopper from China that can kill grapevines and many trees — was found in central Iowa this month and spurred a swift response to contain and eradicate it. “The day that they called us, we had a whole herd of people...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0