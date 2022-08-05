ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

CoreLogic: National Mortgage Delinquencies Reach Another New Low in May

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for May 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005467/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE

