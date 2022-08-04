Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paul Brown Stadium, the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals, now will be known as Paycor Stadium, the NFL franchise announced Tuesday. The Bengals said the rebranding will be integrated throughout the Ohio River-front stadium in the coming months. Paycor, a human resources software company, and the Bengals plan to hold a ceremony before the season to celebrate the partnership and unveil new branding.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO