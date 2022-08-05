ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Doctors urge New Yorkers to be aware of signs of heat stroke

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfMFr_0h5OHzUO00

Doctors are warning New Yorkers to watch out for signs of heat stroke with a heat advisory in place until Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to feel like triple digits again, so doctors say it's important to stay cool and hydrated.

Guide: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

"You go from sweating profusely to noticing a drop in your sweating," says Dr. Lawrence Phillips, director of outpatient cardiology at NYU Langone. "Your skin is going to be hot, but it's not going to be as wet. We also will see that people will start having some confusion, dizziness, so other symptoms that suggest that something is just not right. And in addition, continued GI symptoms, so this nausea and vomiting that people have."

Doctors say anyone feeling symptoms should get inside immediately and cool down.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Nyu Langone#New Yorkers#Gi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
News 12

News 12

98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy