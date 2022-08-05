Doctors urge New Yorkers to be aware of signs of heat stroke

Doctors are warning New Yorkers to watch out for signs of heat stroke with a heat advisory in place until Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to feel like triple digits again, so doctors say it's important to stay cool and hydrated.

"You go from sweating profusely to noticing a drop in your sweating," says Dr. Lawrence Phillips, director of outpatient cardiology at NYU Langone. "Your skin is going to be hot, but it's not going to be as wet. We also will see that people will start having some confusion, dizziness, so other symptoms that suggest that something is just not right. And in addition, continued GI symptoms, so this nausea and vomiting that people have."

Doctors say anyone feeling symptoms should get inside immediately and cool down.