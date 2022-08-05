ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Weather Delay Update: New Kickoff Time Announced For Hall Of Fame Game

By Alek Arend
AthlonSports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Brent Venables Releases Official Statement To Address Cale Gundy's Resignation

On Sunday night, Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation. Head coach Brent Venables has finally provided some clarity on the situation. In a newly-released statement, Venables explains that Gundy chose to read aloud a racially charged word multiple times during a film session. He calls it "not acceptable," despite the fact his resignation is a difficult development for the team.
NORMAN, OK
AthlonSports.com

Analyst Names 5 'Most Overrated' College Football Teams In 2022

This Monday morning, the official 2022 preseason coaches' poll released. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. After that it gets a bit dicey. Texas A&M is No. 7, although the Aggies are really an unknown entering the 2022 season. Per college sports editor...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Ohio Football
City
Canton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Jacksonville, OH
Canton, OH
Football
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Canton, OH
Sports
AthlonSports.com

John Harbaugh Announces Official Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 first-round pick is going to miss a significant chunk of practice ahead of the upcoming season. That player is rookie center Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh announced Linderbaum's official injury diagnosis just moments ago. The first-round pick doesn't have a lisfranc sprain, but he did sprain another ligament in the foot.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

MAC Football: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season

Honestly, this is always one of my favorite conferences to preview from a win total standpoint, and last year I nailed the MAC as Kent State won the East before falling to Northern Illinois in the title game. This year, the defending champion Huskies will remain in the mix in the West with Toledo while the Golden Flashes will compete with Miami (Ohio) in the other division.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Inclement Weather#Severe Weather#Weather Radar#American Football#Nbc#The Hall Of Fame Game
AthlonSports.com

Bob Stoops Responds To Oklahoma Football Coach's Resignation

Late Sunday night, shocking news came out of Norman, Okla. when assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation. In a statement, the longtime Oklahoma football assistant coach explained he used a "hurtful" word during a film session. "The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm...
NORMAN, OK
AthlonSports.com

Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Reportedly Requests Trade, Teams Says 'No'

Surprising news came out of Cleveland Browns' training camp over the weekend. Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly requested a trade. Hunt is in the final year of his current contract with the Browns. He was previously holding in at practice, hoping for an extension. However, it doesn't appear the Browns are willing to commit.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
AthlonSports.com

Jets' 2020 First-Round Pick Exits Training Camp 'Limping Badly'

The New York Jets witnessed a troubling development at training camp this Monday morning. Mekhi Becton, the team's 2020 first-round pick and expected starting right tackle, exited practice "limping badly." Becton reportedly suffered an injury during the second play of practice. He appeared to be favoring his right knee, which...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice

One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AthlonSports.com

Ravens Make Official Decision On Kicker Justin Tucker

Last week, the Steelers gave a massive contract extension to Chris Boswell, making him tied with Justin Tucker for the League's highest-paid kicker. That tie for No. 1 was short-lived. Just moments ago, the Baltimore Ravens announced they're extending Justin Tucker for four more years. Tucker is now, once again,...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Joe Burrow Takes A Significant Step In His Post-Surgery Recovery

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has missed the majority of training camp so far as he recovers from an appendectomy. But it appears he's nearing a return. Last week, the young quarterback witnessed practice while riding around on a cart. On Monday, he ditched the cart, indicating his recovery is going well.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy