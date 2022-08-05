Weather Delay Update: New Kickoff Time Announced For Hall Of Fame Game

Read on athlonsports.com
AthlonSports.com
Brent Venables Releases Official Statement To Address Cale Gundy's Resignation
On Sunday night, Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation. Head coach Brent Venables has finally provided some clarity on the situation. In a newly-released statement, Venables explains that Gundy chose to read aloud a racially charged word multiple times during a film session. He calls it "not acceptable," despite the fact his resignation is a difficult development for the team.
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
AthlonSports.com
Analyst Names 5 'Most Overrated' College Football Teams In 2022
This Monday morning, the official 2022 preseason coaches' poll released. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five. After that it gets a bit dicey. Texas A&M is No. 7, although the Aggies are really an unknown entering the 2022 season. Per college sports editor...
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
AthlonSports.com
Packers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For First Preseason Game
Preseason football is about to get into full swing. This Friday night, the Green Bay Packers begin their preseason in a bout against the San Francisco 49ers; an exhibition rematch of last year's Divisional Round playoff game. Revenge isn't on the mind of Green Bay, of course. It's simply a...
AthlonSports.com
John Harbaugh Announces Official Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick
The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 first-round pick is going to miss a significant chunk of practice ahead of the upcoming season. That player is rookie center Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh announced Linderbaum's official injury diagnosis just moments ago. The first-round pick doesn't have a lisfranc sprain, but he did sprain another ligament in the foot.
AthlonSports.com
MAC Football: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season
Honestly, this is always one of my favorite conferences to preview from a win total standpoint, and last year I nailed the MAC as Kent State won the East before falling to Northern Illinois in the title game. This year, the defending champion Huskies will remain in the mix in the West with Toledo while the Golden Flashes will compete with Miami (Ohio) in the other division.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum Names His 2 Favorites To Win National Championship
The 2022 college football season is fast approaching. Analyst Paul Finebaum has a good idea on which two teams will be playing in the national championship, and Georgia's not one of the two. In fact, Finebaum doesn't believe the Bulldogs even have a shot to play in the title. They...
AthlonSports.com
Bob Stoops Responds To Oklahoma Football Coach's Resignation
Late Sunday night, shocking news came out of Norman, Okla. when assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation. In a statement, the longtime Oklahoma football assistant coach explained he used a "hurtful" word during a film session. "The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position can cause harm...
Bears Add Another Undersized Linebacker to Mix
Former Raiders player Javin White has signed with the Bears after C.J. Avery was cut, bringing another undersized player into the linebacker corps.
‘Monday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘MNF’ Game of 2022
We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season! Last week, the Raiders and Jaguars met in the Hall of Fame Game, and HBO’s popular docuseries Hard Knocks is about to give us an inside look at the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, we’re only a...
AthlonSports.com
Pro Bowl NFL Running Back Reportedly Requests Trade, Teams Says 'No'
Surprising news came out of Cleveland Browns' training camp over the weekend. Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly requested a trade. Hunt is in the final year of his current contract with the Browns. He was previously holding in at practice, hoping for an extension. However, it doesn't appear the Browns are willing to commit.
AthlonSports.com
Jets' 2020 First-Round Pick Exits Training Camp 'Limping Badly'
The New York Jets witnessed a troubling development at training camp this Monday morning. Mekhi Becton, the team's 2020 first-round pick and expected starting right tackle, exited practice "limping badly." Becton reportedly suffered an injury during the second play of practice. He appeared to be favoring his right knee, which...
AthlonSports.com
Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice
One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
AthlonSports.com
Ravens Make Official Decision On Kicker Justin Tucker
Last week, the Steelers gave a massive contract extension to Chris Boswell, making him tied with Justin Tucker for the League's highest-paid kicker. That tie for No. 1 was short-lived. Just moments ago, the Baltimore Ravens announced they're extending Justin Tucker for four more years. Tucker is now, once again,...
TV Info for Dolphins-Bucs Game
The Miami Dolphins will open their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday
AthlonSports.com
Joe Burrow Takes A Significant Step In His Post-Surgery Recovery
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has missed the majority of training camp so far as he recovers from an appendectomy. But it appears he's nearing a return. Last week, the young quarterback witnessed practice while riding around on a cart. On Monday, he ditched the cart, indicating his recovery is going well.
ESPN host wants to cancel 'Mount Rushmore' because it's 'offensive'
ESPN host Jalen Rose took to Twitter in an attempt to cancel the term "Mount Rushmore."
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
