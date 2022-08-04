Effective: 2022-08-04 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ravena, or 10 miles south of Delmar, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Nassau, New Baltimore, Ravena, Valatie, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Selkirk, Coeymans, East Nassau, Coeymans Hollow, Brookview, Van Hoesen Station, Jacks Corners, Spawn Hollow, Dormansville, Beckers Corners, Millers Corners, Rayville and Otter Hook. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO